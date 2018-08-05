 Switzerland: Two plane crashes claim several lives | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 05.08.2018

Europe

Switzerland: Two plane crashes claim several lives

A Ju-52 aircraft from 1939 has crashed in the Swiss Alps, with up to 20 people feared to have died. Earlier, a small plane crashed near Lucerne, killing a family of four.

Piz Segna and Tschingelhörner mountains

Swiss authorities on Sunday were continuing rescue operations in the Alpine canton of Graubünden after a vintage Junker Ju-52 aircraft crashed in the mountains the previous evening.

The 79-year-old plane, operated by the company JU-AIR for sightseeing flights, can carry up to 17 passengers and three crew members.

Police have confirmed the crash of the aircraft, saying in a tweet that it occurred on the western side of the mountain Piz Segna (top picture) at about 2,540 meters (8,333 feet) above sea level. No reason for the crash has so far been given.

The local newspaper Blick said that all passengers on board the plane had been killed, but police have so far given no information on casualties. A press conference has been planned for later on Sunday.

JU 52 flying over Oberschleissheim in Switzerland

The Ju-52 was manufactured in Germany between 1931 and 1952

Five helicopters are being used in the rescue.

The company JU-AIR has three of the vintage planes, which are known affectionately in German as "Auntie Ju" planes.

Family killed

Earlier on Saturday, a small plane carrying a family of four, including two young children, crashed near the town of Hergiswil, some 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) south of Lucerne in central Switzerland.

Police said all on board were killed in the crash. The plane had been flying to France.

tj/jlw (dpa, AFP)

Europe

