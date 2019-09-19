Switzerland: Tens of thousands join climate march ahead of election

At least 60,000 people have marched in the Swiss capital, Bern, to call for urgent action to stop climate change, just weeks before a federal election in which the issue is topping voters' concerns.

The crowd — by some estimates as many as 100,000 people — was made up of mostly young protesters but also families, who attended the demonstration as part of weeklong series of protests worldwide.It was one of the biggest demonstrations in Switzerland in years.

More than 80 organizations took part in the protest, demanding an exit from coal, gas and oil — and that Swiss banks stop funding these sectors.

To highlight to urgent nature of climate protection, more than 150 churches rang their bells at 2:30 p.m. local time, the Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper reported. Many of the churches left their clock towers at five minutes to 12 to show that humans are running out of time.

Global climate strike in pictures Over 1 million protesters in Italy Estimates are already showing that over 1 million people took to the street on Friday in Italy to protest for the climate. There were 250,000 in Rome, 80,000 in Naples, 20,000 in Bologna and 20,000 in Turin, pictured here. In Palermo, the riot police had to intervene after 30 black-clad youngsters attempted to break up the demonstration.

Global climate strike in pictures 'Flash mob' in Moscow, Russia Despite the Russian government's opposition to organized climate strikes, some protesters gathered in defiance. This girl holds a poster as part of a Greenpeace flash mob in front of the Russian government building. Arshak Makichyan, 25, became the face of the Russian Friday for Future movement with his lone protest.

Global climate strike in pictures Protesters in The Hague, Netherlands An estimated 6,000 protesters took to the streets in The Hague last week, and it is estimated that similar numbers can be expected this Friday. The Fridays for Future movement has been extremely popular in the Netherlands.

Global climate strike in pictures 20,000 protesters in Turin, Italy Over a million people have been reported as protesting in Italy, with 20,000 in the city of Turin. Education Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti urged teachers not to punish students who skipped class.

Global climate strike in pictures Blocking the street in Lausanne, Switzerland A protester blocks the street in Lausanne, Switzerland to stop police vehicles from getting through. The Fridays for Future movement in Switzerland has been relatively small compared to other European countries.

Global climate strike in pictures Germans disappointed with national climate plan In Berlin, where an estimated 100,000 people came to the streets last week, the protests have taken on a major political dimension. Huge puppets of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz exemplified general dissatisfaction with how politicians have dealt with climate change issues and a national climate plan the government released last week.

Global climate strike in pictures Strikers follow in Greta Thunberg's footsteps in Stockholm Where Greta Thunberg first began the climate protest by herself over a year ago, thousands of protesters took to the street on Friday. Thunberg, who addressed the UN this week, will soon make her way to South America for a UN climate conference.

Global climate strike in pictures Costumed protesters in Tel Aviv, Israel Protesters in Israel donned red as they took to the streets. Following Israel's indecisive elections last week, many young Israelis remain concerned about the future of climate change policy in their country.



Climate a top issue

Saturday's march comes ahead of the Swiss federal election on October 20. According to pollster Sotomo, 38% of voters name climate change as the country's greatest political challenge, the second-most important issue after health insurance premiums.

Twenty-five percent of voters say climate change and carbon dioxide emissions would be relevant to their voting decision.

