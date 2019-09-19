 Switzerland: Tens of thousands join climate march ahead of election | News | DW | 28.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Switzerland: Tens of thousands join climate march ahead of election

Tens of thousands of people have marched in Bern for more climate action, in one of Switzerland's largest protests in years. Three weeks before an election, a quarter of voters said climate policies are a top issue.

People demonstrate during a National Climate strike demonstration to protest a lack of climate awareness in Bern, Switzerland (picture-alliance/Keystone/A. Anex)

At least 60,000 people have marched in the Swiss capital, Bern, to call for urgent action to stop climate change, just weeks before a federal election in which the issue is topping voters' concerns.

The crowd — by some estimates as many as 100,000 people — was made up of mostly young protesters but also families, who attended the demonstration as part of weeklong series of protests worldwide.It was one of the biggest demonstrations in Switzerland in years.

Read moreClimate emergency trend gains traction in German-speaking countries

More than 80 organizations took part in the protest, demanding an exit from coal, gas and oil — and that Swiss banks stop funding these sectors.

To highlight to urgent nature of climate protection, more than 150 churches rang their bells at 2:30 p.m. local time, the Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper reported. Many of the churches left their clock towers at five minutes to 12 to show that humans are running out of time. 

Read more: Why do climate change skeptics ignore climate change facts?

  • Friday for Future climate strike in Italy (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Alpozzi)
    More

    Global climate strike in pictures

    Over 1 million protesters in Italy

    Estimates are already showing that over 1 million people took to the street on Friday in Italy to protest for the climate. There were 250,000 in Rome, 80,000 in Naples, 20,000 in Bologna and 20,000 in Turin, pictured here. In Palermo, the riot police had to intervene after 30 black-clad youngsters attempted to break up the demonstration.

  • Russia Greenpeace climate protest (picture-alliance/AP, Photo/D. Lovetsky)
    More

    Global climate strike in pictures

    'Flash mob' in Moscow, Russia

    Despite the Russian government's opposition to organized climate strikes, some protesters gathered in defiance. This girl holds a poster as part of a Greenpeace flash mob in front of the Russian government building. Arshak Makichyan, 25, became the face of the Russian Friday for Future movement with his lone protest.

  • Friday for Future climate strike, Netherlands (Reuters/P. van de Wouw)

    Global climate strike in pictures

    Protesters in The Hague, Netherlands

    An estimated 6,000 protesters took to the streets in The Hague last week, and it is estimated that similar numbers can be expected this Friday. The Fridays for Future movement has been extremely popular in the Netherlands.

  • Friday for Future climate strike, Italy (picture-alliance/Zuma/M. Alpozzi)

    Global climate strike in pictures

    20,000 protesters in Turin, Italy

    Over a million people have been reported as protesting in Italy, with 20,000 in the city of Turin. Education Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti urged teachers not to punish students who skipped class.

  • Friday for Future climate strike, Switzerland (picture-alliance/dpa/Keystone/C. Zingaro)

    Global climate strike in pictures

    Blocking the street in Lausanne, Switzerland

    A protester blocks the street in Lausanne, Switzerland to stop police vehicles from getting through. The Fridays for Future movement in Switzerland has been relatively small compared to other European countries.

  • Friday for Future climate strike Berlin (Reuters/M. Tantussi)

    Global climate strike in pictures

    Germans disappointed with national climate plan

    In Berlin, where an estimated 100,000 people came to the streets last week, the protests have taken on a major political dimension. Huge puppets of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz exemplified general dissatisfaction with how politicians have dealt with climate change issues and a national climate plan the government released last week.

  • Friday for Future climate strike, Sweden (picture-alliance/TT NYHETSBYRÅN)

    Global climate strike in pictures

    Strikers follow in Greta Thunberg's footsteps in Stockholm

    Where Greta Thunberg first began the climate protest by herself over a year ago, thousands of protesters took to the street on Friday. Thunberg, who addressed the UN this week, will soon make her way to South America for a UN climate conference.

  • Friday for Future climate strike Israel (Reuters/A. Awad)

    Global climate strike in pictures

    Costumed protesters in Tel Aviv, Israel

    Protesters in Israel donned red as they took to the streets. Following Israel's indecisive elections last week, many young Israelis remain concerned about the future of climate change policy in their country.


Climate a top issue

Saturday's march comes ahead of the Swiss federal election on October 20. According to pollster Sotomo, 38% of voters name climate change as the country's greatest political challenge, the second-most important issue after health insurance premiums.

Twenty-five percent of voters say climate change and carbon dioxide emissions would be relevant to their voting decision.

Watch video 01:59

Landmark week for climate campaigners

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Greta Thunberg to UN: 'You've stolen my childhood with your empty words'

A UN climate summit drawing 60 world leaders has opened in New York. Activist Greta Thunberg delivered not just words but an impassioned plea for action. (23.09.2019)  

Switzerland: High-altitude wake for melted Pizol glacier

Those in attendance wore dark outfits and some laid flowers. The "funeral march" took place as world leaders and youth activists prepared for a major United Nations summit on climate change. (23.09.2019)  

Greta Thunberg leads 500,000 people at Montreal climate rally

In the Fridays for Future weekly protest, the Canadian city of Montreal led the way, with half a million children and adults taking part. Millions more across the globe joined in. (28.09.2019)  

Banks produce first guidance on climate-related risks

Together with scientists, a group of 16 banks from all over the world has developed an innovative technology that will help lenders better manage the financial risks involved in the transition to a low-carbon economy. (26.04.2018)  

5-year period ending 2019 on pace to be hottest on record: UN

The world will need to increase efforts against climate change three-to-fivefold to prevent a 1.5-2 degree Celsius rise in temperature, a UN report found. The 2015-2019 period will be the hottest on record. (22.09.2019)  

Climate emergency trend gains traction in German-speaking countries

Dozens of cities across the world have declared a climate emergency. Now, students behind the school climate strikes are bringing the movement to Switzerland and Germany. But what does that mean exactly? (29.04.2019)  

Mont Blanc glacier could melt, collapse, experts warn

Italy's Planpincieux glacier in the Mont Blanc mountain region is melting at an accelerated rate, alarming nearby residents in Aosta Valley. The section of the glacier concerned weighs around 250,000 tons. (25.09.2019)  

'Doomsday Clock' remains at 2 minutes to midnight

The threat of global catastrophe remains at its highest level since the Cold War, according to the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists. The group has warned of a "new abnormal" in regards to world security. (24.01.2019)  

Swiss police detain dozens of climate protesters outside bank

Activists were carried away after blocking off the entrance to Credit Suisse, one of the biggest banks in Switzerland. The arrests come as student launched a five-day climate change protest in the German city of Cologne. (08.07.2019)  

Why do climate change skeptics ignore climate change facts?

(07.01.2014)  

Global climate strike in pictures

Friday marks the end of the week of global climate strikes that saw a reported 4 million people on the streets. Protesters are already reporting hundreds of thousands of protesters across the globe. (27.09.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Landmark week for climate campaigners  

Related content

Greta Thunberg in den USA

Greta Thunberg tells US lawmakers 'listen to scientists' on climate change 19.09.2019

Speaking to the US Congress, the teenage climate activist has urged lawmakers to take action on the "existential crisis" of climate change. Thunberg criticized the US for being the "biggest carbon polluter" in history.

Russland Moskau | Fridays for Future Protest | Arshak Makichyan

Russia's lone climate protester pushes for Fridays for Future movement 27.09.2019

An estimated 4 million people took to the streets this week for the global climate strike. But in Moscow, one demonstrator has been protesting alone for months, pushing for climate awareness and to create a movement.

Advertisement