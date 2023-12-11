Switzerland: Police arrest suspect after 2 shot dead

Swiss police arrested a 36-year-old man suspected of shooting three people at a parking lot in the town of Sion.

Police in the southern Swiss town of Sion said two people were killed and another injured by a gunman on Monday.

The suspected attacker was arrested on Monday afternoon after police launched a manhunt.

The motives for the attack remained unclear.

What we know about the shootings

Police were alerted to a wounded person in a parking lot in the city, the capital of Valais canton, at 7:15 a.m. (0615 UTC/GMT).

A 34-year-old woman was found dead at the scene. A few minutes later, a 41-year-old man was shot dead and a 49-year-old woman was wounded.

"According to initial findings, the perpetrator knew his victims," police said. They shared details of a 36-year-old suspect, and asked anyone with further information to come forward.

The suspect was apprehended in the St. Leonard region, police said. Prosecutors have opened a murder investigation.

Arrest after manhunt

Police had previously said the suspect could be on the run in his locally registered vehicle and may be armed and dangerous.

According to the police, he fired several shots in two different locations in Sion, a town of about 35,000 people.

Officers cordoned off the shooting scenes and set up a checkpoint, stopping and searching cars on the main road out of the area.

"We are actively hunting the presumed perpetrator," police said before the arrest, warning that "under no circumstances should [members of the public] try to stop him or approach him."

Switzerland, a country of around 9 million, has a high rate of gun ownership, with civilians possessing about 2.3 million firearms, according to Small Arms Survey.

lo,rc/wmr (Reuters, AP)