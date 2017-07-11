Switzerland launches investigation against FIFA President Gianni Infantino

FIFA chairman Gianni Infantino faces charges over his dealings with Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber, authorities said on Thursday. Swiss prosecutors have previously found indications of criminal conduct related to the meetings between the two men.



Last week, Lauber offered his resignation after a court found that, while Lauber's office was investigating FIFA-related corruption, the prosecutor had tried to hide a meeting with the FIFA head and lied to his supervisors in the Swiss judiciary.

Lauber is now set to leave his post at the end of August.

Lauber and Infantino allegedly met in secret three times in 2016 and and 2017. Both of the men have denied any wrongdoing. In April, FIFA slammed the accusations as "deliberately misleading and malicious."

Infantino, a lawyer by training, took over world football's governing body in 2016 in the aftermath of his Swiss predecessor Sepp Blatter's ignominious exit. Blatter resigned amid allegations of corruption tied to payments made to his presumed successor, then-UEFA President Michel Platini.

Infantino was charged with cleaning up the organization, while Lauber was tasked with investigating it.

More to follow...