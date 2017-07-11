Switzerland launches investigation against FIFA President Gianni Infantino

FIFA chairman Gianni Infantino faces charges over his dealings with Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber, authorities said on Thursday. Swiss prosecutors have previously found indications of criminal conduct related to the meetings between the two men.

Last week, Lauber offered his resignation after a court found that, while Lauber's office was investigating FIFA-related corruption, the prosecutor had tried to hide a meeting with the FIFA head and lied to his supervisors in the Swiss judiciary.

Lauber is now set to leave his post at the end of August.

Lauber and Infantino allegedly met in secret three times in 2016 and and 2017. Both of the men have denied any wrongdoing. In April, FIFA slammed the accusations as "deliberately misleading and malicious."

Mandate to clean up

Infantino, a lawyer by training, took over world football's governing body in 2016 in the aftermath of his Swiss predecessor Sepp Blatter's ignominious exit. Blatter resigned amid allegations of corruption tied to payments made to his presumed successor, then-UEFA President Michel Platini.

Infantino was charged with cleaning up the organization, while Lauber was tasked with investigating it. But just over a year after his re-election as FIFA president, the undocumented meetings have endangered Infantino’s credibility.

"For a long time I have not spoken about this because the whole thing is absurd," Infantino told reporters at the FIFA Council Meeting in June. "Let me clarify once and for all. To meet the chief prosecutor of Switzerland is perfectly legitimate and perfectly legal. It’s no violation of anything. On the contrary, it’s also part of the fiduciary duties of the president of FIFA."

The meetings allegedly took place while the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office was actively investigating FIFA concerning, among other things, the awarding of the 2018 World Cup to Russia and 2022 to Qatar.

'Nothing secret'

"It’s totally legitimate [for FIFA] to offer to contribute […] hoping that those who have done criminal acts will be held to account," Infantino continued.

"What bothers me a bit is the wording about secret meetings. There is nothing secret in meeting a prosecutor in a civilised country. We are happy to be cooperating with the Swiss authorities as we do with authorities all the world."

It is the undocumented nature of those meetings that has raised eyebrows. There has been speculation that Infantino was looking into whether there was a criminal investigation into him and potentially interfering with other investigations into FIFA and its partners.