Switzerland: Inmates escape from jail near German border

Two men, an Algerian and a Tunisian, who were jailed for serious crimes have escaped. It is still unclear how the two were able to get out of the prison in Basel.

Two prisoners have escaped from jail in the Swiss city of Basel, authorities said on Friday evening.

It was not immediately clear how they had managed to escape.

Both were in prison for serious crimes.

One of them is a 37-year-old Algerian national. He is accused of intentional homicide, grievous bodily harm and robbery, among other crimes, according to Swiss media outlet SRF.

The other escaped man is a 22-year-old Tunisian, who is accused of damage to property, trespassing and illegally entering Switzerland.

The Bässlergut prison from where the two men escaped is located right on the border with Germany.

Police are searching for the fugitives internationally, Swiss authorities said.

Edited by: Wesley Dockery