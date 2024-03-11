Switzerland: Five cross-country skiers found dead

The skiers were found dead in Switzerland, according to police. A sixth person is missing.

Five cross-country skiers have been found dead in Switzerland, local police said on Monday.

Police in the Swiss canton of Valais were searching on Sunday for six people who went missing during a skiing tour that started in the Alpine town of Zermatt.

Bad weather conditions had made the search difficult, but a team of rescuers eventually found the five bodies, the police said. The sixth missing person is still being sought.

The group had set out from Zermatt on Saturday and had been missing since then in the area of the 3706 meter high Tête Blanche mountain, which lies halfway between Zermatt and Arolla.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

