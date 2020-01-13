Switzerland: Court clears climate activists over Credit Suisse tennis stunt

A Swiss court has ruled in favor of a dozen young climate activists who occupied a branch of a Credit Suisse bank and played tennis in a protest against fossil fuel investments.

In his ruling on Monday, Judge Philippe Colelough said due to the imminent danger of the climate crisis the students, who wore complete tennis outfits as part of their demonstration, were not guilty of refusing to pay fines linked to charges like protesting without a permit and resisting police.

Wearing white sports clothes and wigs, the protesters — mainly students — staged the match at a Lausanne branch of the Swiss bank in November 2018 to underscore their movement and urge tennis star Roger Federer to end his sponsorship arrangement with the financial institution.

The activists were charged with trespassing and fined 21,600 Swiss francs ($22,200) at the time, but in their appeal hearing Judge Colelough said they had acted proportionately and waived the financial penalty.

The activists had argued they were in the Credit Suisse branch because of the "imminent danger" the planet is facing — a stance the judge agreed with.

"Because of the insufficient measures taken to date in Switzerland, whether they be economic or political, the average warming will not diminish nor even stabilize, it will increase," he said, pointing to the country's melting glaciers.

"In view of this, the tribunal considers that the imminence of danger is established," the judge continued. "The act for which they were incriminated was a necessary and proportional means to achieve the goal they sought."

