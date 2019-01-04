 Switzerland beat Germany to defend Hopman Cup | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 05.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Switzerland beat Germany to defend Hopman Cup

Swiss duo Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic have successfully defended their Hopman Cup title against Germany's Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev in Perth. The tournament comes just before the Australian Open.

Australien Hopman Cup | Alexander Zverev und Roger Federer (imago/Action Plus/D. Woodley)

In a nervy and exciting mixed doubles decider, Switzerland beat the Germans 4-0, 1-4, 4-3 (5-4), in an abbreviated Fast4 Tennis format to claim their second successive title against the same opposition.

While the Swiss hammered the Germans in the first set, Germany fought back to take the second. In the third, the Swiss broke early again but Germany broke back at the end to level at 3-3 and force a tiebreak, which the Swiss won 5-4.

The same Swiss pair won the mixed gender tournament in 2017 and Saturday's result means Federer has become the most successful player in Hopman Cup history in what is likely to be the last staging of the competition.

"I am happy I was able to maintain the good, high quality tennis I showed all week," Federer said. "It is good to finish on a singles performance like this, I was able to come up with some good serve and volley and it all worked out today."

It was Switzerland's fourth title overall, behind only the United States with six. Federer first won the Hopman Cup back in 2001 when he teamed with Martina Hingis.

The 37-year-old gave the Swiss an early lead with a straight sets win against Zverev, before Kerber squared the tie by beating a determined Belinda Bencic to set up the mixed doubles decider.

Several players have spoken this year's event as ideal preperation for the Australian Open, the first grand slam of 2019 starts next week.

mp (DPA, AFP)

DW recommends

Roger Federer wins match against fellow tennis legend Serena Williams

Roger Federer has emerged victorious in his first-ever on-court encounter with legend Serena Williams. The two faced each other in a mixed-doubles match at the Hopman Cup in Australia. (01.01.2019)  

Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic earn Switzerland Hopman Cup win

Switzerland have collected their third Hopman Cup title as Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic defeated Germany's team of Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber. The title is Switzerland's first since 2002. (06.01.2018)  

Related content

Tennis: Hopman Cup - Angelique Kerber

Angelique Kerber, Alexander Zverev advance to Hopman Cup final 04.01.2019

Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev have beaten their Australian singles opponents to advance to the final of the Hopman Cup. Germany are seen as the favorites to win the mixed tennis tournament in Australia.

2019 Hopman Cup - Day 4 - Serena Williams und Roger Federer

Roger Federer wins match against fellow tennis legend Serena Williams 01.01.2019

Roger Federer has emerged victorious in his first-ever on-court encounter with legend Serena Williams. The two faced each other in a mixed-doubles match at the Hopman Cup in Australia.

Tennis: Hopman Cup

Hopman Cup: Zverev, Kerber win to set up Australia clash 02.01.2019

Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev each won their singles matches against France to set up a decisive clash with Australia. Kerber beat Alize Cornet while Zverev defeated Lucas Pouille.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 