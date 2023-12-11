  1. Skip to content
CrimeSwitzerland

Switzerland: 2 killed in shooting, police search for suspect

December 11, 2023

Police in the Swiss town of Sion are looking for a 36-year-old man who allegedly killed two people in a shooting.

Police cars are seen on a closed road in Sion, Switzerland
A police operation was underway to find the 36-year-old suspectImage: Louis Dasselborne/KEYSTONE/picture alliance

Police in the southern Swiss town of Sion said two people were killed and another injured by a gunman on Monday. 

The motives for the attack remained unclear.

"According to initial findings, the perpetrator knew his victims," police said, adding that the 36-year-old man opened fire around 8 a.m.

According to the police, he fired several shots in two different locations in Sion, a town of about 35,000 people.

They described the attacker as "dangerous."

"We are actively hunting the presumed perpetrator," police said, warning that "under no circumstances should (members of the public) try to stop him or approach him."

Switzerland, a country of around 9 million,  has a high rate of gun ownership, with civilians possessing about 2.3 million firearms, according to Small Arms Survey.

More to come...

lo/wmr (Reuters, AP) 