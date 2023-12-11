Switzerland: 2 killed in shooting, police search for suspect

Police in the Swiss town of Sion are looking for a 36-year-old man who allegedly killed two people in a shooting.

Police in the southern Swiss town of Sion said two people were killed and another injured by a gunman on Monday.

The motives for the attack remained unclear.

"According to initial findings, the perpetrator knew his victims," police said, adding that the 36-year-old man opened fire around 8 a.m.

According to the police, he fired several shots in two different locations in Sion, a town of about 35,000 people.

They described the attacker as "dangerous."

"We are actively hunting the presumed perpetrator," police said, warning that "under no circumstances should (members of the public) try to stop him or approach him."

Switzerland, a country of around 9 million, has a high rate of gun ownership, with civilians possessing about 2.3 million firearms, according to Small Arms Survey.

lo/wmr (Reuters, AP)