  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China-Taiwan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
Easter
Snowy slope in Saas-Fee, Valais, Switzerland
16 people that were buried under an avalanche in southern Switzerland have all been rescued, according to policeImage: Air Zermatt/KEYSTONE/dpa/picture alliance
SportsSwitzerland

Switzerland: 16 people rescued from avalanche

Saim Dušan Inayatullah
46 minutes ago

Swiss rescuers pulled 16 people out of the snow after an avalanche tore down an area of the Saas-Fee ski resort. Police spokesman said the survivors were "extremely lucky."

https://p.dw.com/p/4PqBW

All 16 people trapped in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps were rescued without suffering serious injuries, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

The avalanche tore down an area of the Saas-Fee ski resort in the southern Valais canton.

Police were alerted to the accident at 10:30 a.m. local time (0830 GMT), according to Swiss daily Blick.

Initial reports said that up to 5 people could have been injured, but police later said there was no indication that anyone sustained serious injuries.

"They were extremely lucky," the police spokesman said, adding that it is "highly probable" that there are no missing persons.

Police said that two people were rescued immediately, while another five were treated by a doctor at the scene.

Nine people were flown to hospital, but most were able to leave shortly after their admission.

Police did not say what the nationality of those buried under the avalanche was.

The avalanche was 200 meters (around 1,300 feet) wide and occurred at 4,000 meters above sea level.

Blick cited Swiss airline Air Zermatt as saying that eight helicopters were used in the rescue mission. Avalanche rescue dogs and firefighting personnel were also involved in the operation, the daily said.

Switzerland's public prosecutor said it was investigating the accident, as it occurred outside the designated area for skiing. Criminal charges could be brought if it is found that skiers triggered the avalanche.

German Press Agency material contributed to this report.

Edited by: Darko Janjevic

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Volodymyr Zelenskyyy, president of Ukraine, speaks before an iftar meal to celebrate the holy Islamic month of Ramadan at a Muslim center outside Kiev.

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy says Crimea must be returned

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nearly 200,000 Zimbabweans face deportation from South Africa as the government cancels their residency permits.

In South Africa, thousands of Zimbabweans fear deportation

In South Africa, thousands of Zimbabweans fear deportation

Society17 hours ago04:05 min
More from Africa

Asia

Moj logo on the App Store displayed on a phone screen

Indian alternative to TikTok attracts millions of users

Indian alternative to TikTok attracts millions of users

Digital World17 hours ago01:41 min
More from Asia

Germany

Germany goalkeeper Merle Frohms catching a ball at head height with both hands in Germany's 1-0 win versus the Netherlands. April 7, 2023, in Sittard in the Netherlands.

Tale of 2 keepers as Germany scrape by the Netherlands

Tale of 2 keepers as Germany scrape by the Netherlands

Soccer19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Four women stand in a row wearing the traditional sack head covering of a Holy Week float-bearer.

Spain's female float bearers shake up Holy Week gender roles

Spain's female float bearers shake up Holy Week gender roles

Culture20 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A view of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, a massive hydropower plant on the River Nile

Ethiopia's GERD dam: A potential boon for all, experts say

Ethiopia's GERD dam: A potential boon for all, experts say

Politics8 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Authorities search for victims in Akwesasne, Quebec on March 31

Why are undocumented Gujaratis migrating to the US?

Why are undocumented Gujaratis migrating to the US?

PoliticsApril 7, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Leah Williamson and Mary Earps hold the Finalissima trophy aloft

England beat Brazil to win first women's Finalissima

England beat Brazil to win first women's Finalissima

SportsApril 7, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage