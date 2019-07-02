 Swiss writer Lukas Bärfuss wins prestigious Georg Büchner Prize | Books | DW | 09.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Books

Swiss writer Lukas Bärfuss wins prestigious Georg Büchner Prize

German's most esteemed literary prize has been awarded to the prodigious Swiss author, playright and essayist, who was praised for examining the "fundamental existential condition of modern life."

Schriftsteller Lukas Bärfuss (picture-alliance/dpa/telam/P. Ribas)

The Swiss writer and playwright Lukas Bärfuss has been named the winner of the Georg Büchner Prize in 2019, the German Academy for Language and Literature that issues the award announced on Tuesday in Darmstadt.

The prize, given to a German-language author "who has made a significant contribution to contemporary German cultural life," is worth €50,000 ($56,000) and is considered the most important literary award in Germany.

Bärfuss will be awarded the prize during a ceremony on November 2 in Darmstadt during the autumn conference of the Academy.

Read moreNobel literature prize for 2018 and 2019 to be awarded this year

Exploring the modern condition

"With Lukas Bärfuss, the German Academy of Language and Literature honors an outstanding narrator and playwright of contemporary German-language literature," stated the jury in its reasoning for the selection of the 47-year-old Swiss writer.

"With great stylistic assurance and a wealth of formal variations, his dramas and novels always find new and different ways to explore the fundamental existential condition of modern life," the jury statement continued.

  • Reclam yellow books face up and side by side (Reclam)

    10 reasons why Reclam Publishers' little yellow books are so popular

    They're on every German student's reading list

    The stack is high: There are now some 3,500 titles in Reclam's Universal Library ("Universal-Bibliothek") series of literary classics, including many by famous German writers and artists (above). But let's not kid ourselves: Who honestly managed to read more than 100 during their studies?

  • Reclam books side by side (Reclam)

    10 reasons why Reclam Publishers' little yellow books are so popular

    They're nice and small

    Each German household probably holds more of these little books than meets the eye. They're so small that they easily disappear behind larger volumes.

  • Two Reclaim books, one bilingual and one in Englilsh, side by side (Reclam)

    10 reasons why Reclam Publishers' little yellow books are so popular

    Some titles are bilingual

    Along with the yellow booklets in German, there are the orange bilingual volumes, while the red ones are in a foreign language, and the the blue ones offer study guides to accompany the literary works.

  • Two reclam books, one with a stained cover and one with doodles on it (Reclam)

    10 reasons why Reclam Publishers' little yellow books are so popular

    Their covers that show they've been loved

    Scribbled and stained covers can be found on many well-loved, or at least well-used, Reclam volumes. It's more proof that these books didn't just sit on a shelf.

  • Reclam books by Marx and Lenin (Reclam)

    10 reasons why Reclam Publishers' little yellow books are so popular

    They're witnesses of the past

    Some authors' names might trigger nostalgia or chills, but they all have a home in the Reclam format.

  • Covers of a book of three speeches by German political activist Jan Philipp Reemtsma. (Reclam)

    10 reasons why Reclam Publishers' little yellow books are so popular

    Documenting ideas

    Reclam publishes more than just the classics of literature. Speeches, theories and other essays are also included in the series, such as this book of three speeches by contemporary German political activist Jan Philipp Reemtsma.

  • The Diary of Anne Frank reclam books side by side (Reclam)

    10 reasons why Reclam Publishers' little yellow books are so popular

    They include must-reads

    Reclam includes books that every student should read, including "The Diary of Anne Frank."

  • A scrwaled upon Reclam (Reclam)

    10 reasons why Reclam Publishers' little yellow books are so popular

    They're a template for creativity

    Scribble, doodle and scrawl: Whatever helps when a class is really boring. The notes of long ago can make for interesting reads on top of the book — literally.

  • A Penguin Classic and a Suhrkamp classic side by side (Reclam)

    10 reasons why Reclam Publishers' little yellow books are so popular

    They inspired copycats

    Penguin Classics were first created 80 year ago. Acclaimed graphic designer Willy Fleckhaus definitely drew on the original Reclam model for the covers he designed for German publisher Suhrkamp (above right).

  • An open Reclam book (Reclam)

    10 reasons why Reclam Publishers' little yellow books are so popular

    They're cheap!

    If thick, expensive tomes can turn off prospective readers, the Reclam books' low cost added to their enduring popularity.

    Author: Sabine Peschel (db)


Those are qualities that also characterize Bärfuss' essays, in which he fearlessly scrutinizes today's world while offering a curious and appreciative perspective.

Among the award-winning writer's best-known works are the novels One Hundred Days (2012), about the genocide in Rwanda; Koala (2014), the harowing story of his brother's suicide; and the stage plays The Sexual Neuroses of Our Parents (2003) and Oil (2009), about the global dependence on fossil fuel that premiered at the Deutsches Theater Berlin.

An illustrious legacy

The namesake for the Georg Büchner Prize is the dramatist and revolutionary who was born in the German state of Hesse, and whose most famous work, Woyzeck, was still unfinished when he died aged 23 in Zurich in 1837. 

The first prize in Georg Büchner's honor was awarded in 1923, but has been bestowed by the Academy to an author writing in German every year since 1951. Former winners include German-language literary greats such as Erich Kästner(1957), Günter Grass (1965) and Thomas Bernhard (1979), while more recent recipients include Sibylle Lewitscharoff (2013), Jan Wagner (2017) and, last year, the writer Terézia Mora.

sb/als (with dpa)

Watch video 01:33

DW book expert David Levitz on 'Apostoloff' by Sibylle Lewitscharoff

DW recommends

Oman author Jokha Alharthi wins prestigious Booker International Prize

Jokha Alharthi has become the first Arabic-language writer to win the Man Booker International Prize with her novel "Celestial Bodies." The book focuses on three Omani sisters and the country's history of slavery. (22.05.2019)  

Nobel literature prize for 2018 and 2019 to be awarded this year

The Swedish Academy refrained from handing out the top global literature prize last year after being roiled by a sex scandal. It will award two prizes this year, the Nobel Foundation has announced. (05.03.2019)  

Günter Grass: 'The Tin Drum'

A novel that had the impact of a bomb. World War II and the history of the century from the perspective of a small man — and a reckoning with Germany as it rebuilt itself during the 1950s. (08.10.2018)  

Thomas Bernhard: 'Woodcutters'

No one else could fire off such magnificent tirades as Thomas Bernhard, a writer who berated all — poets without talent, Austrian big shots, theater actors with giant egos. These rants inspired literary masterpieces. (08.10.2018)  

Top German literature prize goes to poet Jan Wagner

The Georg Büchner Prize, the most important literary accolade for the German language, goes this year to poet Jan Wagner. The 45-year-old is also a translator of poetry in English. (20.06.2017)  

Terezia Mora wins 2018 Georg Büchner Prize for German literature

The jury praised Hungarian-born Mora for her writings that grapple with the defining topics of our day: migration, outsiders, and loss of homeland. It is one of the most prestigious prizes for German-language literature. (29.10.2018)  

Erich Kästner: 'Going to the Dogs'

An intoxicating book that reads like a ramble through the dark side of Berlin shortly before the Nazis came to power. Erich Kästner had to watch his novel about life in the big city go up in flames. (08.10.2018)  

Sibylle Lewitscharoff: 'Apostotoloff'

This prize-winning novel combines diverse moods, storylines and narrative genres: a German-Bulgarian funeral grotesque, a road novel, and a blackly humorous family drama centered around unfulfilled fatherly love. (08.10.2018)  

10 reasons why Reclam Publishers' little yellow books are so popular

Widely available, slim and trim, and affordable, too: Reclam paperbacks have been around for more than 150 years, filling the shelves of German bookshops and libraries. Here's why Germany loves the small yellow books. (10.11.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

DW book expert David Levitz on 'Apostoloff' by Sibylle Lewitscharoff  

DW book expert David Levitz on 'Woodcutters' by Thomas Bernhard  

DW book expert David Levitz about 'The Tin Drum' by Günter Grass  

DW book expert David Levitz about 'Going to the Dogs' by Erich Kästner  

Related content

Aufführung Eine Frau flieht vor einer Nachricht von David Grossman

German theater brings David Grossman novel to Israeli stage 02.07.2019

How can a Frankfurt theater bring a deeply Israeli experience of war, trauma and violent loss to the stage in Tel Aviv? A German-language production of Grossman's "To the End of the Land" grappled with this challenge.

Buchcover Kombo l Murnane, Sarid, Danyi, Melchor, Harwicz und Cixous

6 books highlighted in German literary translation shortlist 07.05.2019

The shortlist for Germany's top prize for contemporary literature in translation, the Internationaler Literaturpreis, has been revealed. The list includes giants of world literature as well as fresh new voices.

Deutschland Terezia Mora

Terezia Mora wins 2018 Georg Büchner Prize for German literature 29.10.2018

The jury praised Hungarian-born Mora for her writings that grapple with the defining topics of our day: migration, outsiders, and loss of homeland. It is one of the most prestigious prizes for German-language literature.

Advertisement

Film

Film still Moonlight, two Afro-American men sit on the ground (picture-alliance/dpa/DCM/David Bornfri)

100 years of homosexuality in film

Many Hollywood stars play homosexuals or lesbians these days, but acceptance of the topic was far from a given before the gay rights movement. A look at homosexuality in films since 1919.  

Books

Eric Carle's Children Books on Exhibit: The Very Hungry Caterpillar turns 50 (1977 Eric Carle)

The universe of beloved illustrator and author Eric Carle

Eric Carle's "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" remains a children's classic 50 years after it was published. It's being celebrated with an exhibition at the Wilhelm Busch Museum for Caricature and Drawings in Hanover.  

Arts.21

Temporary Spaces - Photographies by Martin Eberle (Martin Eberle)

Berlin Spirit

When the Berlin Wall fell, the run-down center of the East German capital became a party hot spot. Photographer Martin Eberle honed in on the club culture of the 1990s. He joins Berghain DJ Fiedel and remembers dancing away the days and nights.  

News

A copy of the 'Vaso di Fiori' by Jan van Huysum hangs on the museum wall. Eike Schmidt stands next to the picture.

Painting stolen by Nazis in WWII to be returned to Florence

An 18th century Dutch painting of a vase of flowers will be returned to the Uffizi gallery in Italy after it was stolen by retreating Wehrmacht soldiers. The German family who acquired it tried to sell it back.  

Digital Culture

Videostill Youtube Wozu Geschichte lernen? (Youtube/MrWissen2go Geschichte)

YouTube in schools: A digital revolution in the classroom

Teachers and parents might not have noticed, but students don't only use YouTube for fun. According to a new study, about half of them watch videos to learn things as well. How does this affect the educational program?  