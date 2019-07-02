Swiss writer Lukas Bärfuss wins prestigious Georg Büchner Prize

The Swiss writer and playwright Lukas Bärfuss has been named the winner of the Georg Büchner Prize in 2019, the German Academy for Language and Literature that issues the award announced on Tuesday in Darmstadt.

The prize, given to a German-language author "who has made a significant contribution to contemporary German cultural life," is worth €50,000 ($56,000) and is considered the most important literary award in Germany.

Bärfuss will be awarded the prize during a ceremony on November 2 in Darmstadt during the autumn conference of the Academy.

Read more: Nobel literature prize for 2018 and 2019 to be awarded this year

Exploring the modern condition

"With Lukas Bärfuss, the German Academy of Language and Literature honors an outstanding narrator and playwright of contemporary German-language literature," stated the jury in its reasoning for the selection of the 47-year-old Swiss writer.

"With great stylistic assurance and a wealth of formal variations, his dramas and novels always find new and different ways to explore the fundamental existential condition of modern life," the jury statement continued.

10 reasons why Reclam Publishers' little yellow books are so popular They're on every German student's reading list The stack is high: There are now some 3,500 titles in Reclam's Universal Library ("Universal-Bibliothek") series of literary classics, including many by famous German writers and artists (above). But let's not kid ourselves: Who honestly managed to read more than 100 during their studies?

10 reasons why Reclam Publishers' little yellow books are so popular They're nice and small Each German household probably holds more of these little books than meets the eye. They're so small that they easily disappear behind larger volumes.

10 reasons why Reclam Publishers' little yellow books are so popular Some titles are bilingual Along with the yellow booklets in German, there are the orange bilingual volumes, while the red ones are in a foreign language, and the the blue ones offer study guides to accompany the literary works.

10 reasons why Reclam Publishers' little yellow books are so popular Their covers that show they've been loved Scribbled and stained covers can be found on many well-loved, or at least well-used, Reclam volumes. It's more proof that these books didn't just sit on a shelf.

10 reasons why Reclam Publishers' little yellow books are so popular They're witnesses of the past Some authors' names might trigger nostalgia or chills, but they all have a home in the Reclam format.

10 reasons why Reclam Publishers' little yellow books are so popular Documenting ideas Reclam publishes more than just the classics of literature. Speeches, theories and other essays are also included in the series, such as this book of three speeches by contemporary German political activist Jan Philipp Reemtsma.

10 reasons why Reclam Publishers' little yellow books are so popular They include must-reads Reclam includes books that every student should read, including "The Diary of Anne Frank."

10 reasons why Reclam Publishers' little yellow books are so popular They're a template for creativity Scribble, doodle and scrawl: Whatever helps when a class is really boring. The notes of long ago can make for interesting reads on top of the book — literally.

10 reasons why Reclam Publishers' little yellow books are so popular They inspired copycats Penguin Classics were first created 80 year ago. Acclaimed graphic designer Willy Fleckhaus definitely drew on the original Reclam model for the covers he designed for German publisher Suhrkamp (above right).

10 reasons why Reclam Publishers' little yellow books are so popular They're cheap! If thick, expensive tomes can turn off prospective readers, the Reclam books' low cost added to their enduring popularity. Author: Sabine Peschel (db)



Those are qualities that also characterize Bärfuss' essays, in which he fearlessly scrutinizes today's world while offering a curious and appreciative perspective.

Among the award-winning writer's best-known works are the novels One Hundred Days (2012), about the genocide in Rwanda; Koala (2014), the harowing story of his brother's suicide; and the stage plays The Sexual Neuroses of Our Parents (2003) and Oil (2009), about the global dependence on fossil fuel that premiered at the Deutsches Theater Berlin.

An illustrious legacy

The namesake for the Georg Büchner Prize is the dramatist and revolutionary who was born in the German state of Hesse, and whose most famous work, Woyzeck, was still unfinished when he died aged 23 in Zurich in 1837.

The first prize in Georg Büchner's honor was awarded in 1923, but has been bestowed by the Academy to an author writing in German every year since 1951. Former winners include German-language literary greats such as Erich Kästner(1957), Günter Grass (1965) and Thomas Bernhard (1979), while more recent recipients include Sibylle Lewitscharoff (2013), Jan Wagner (2017) and, last year, the writer Terézia Mora.

sb/als (with dpa)