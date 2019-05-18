 Swiss voters favor tightening gun laws | News | DW | 19.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Swiss voters favor tightening gun laws

Swiss voters overwhelmingly voted to bring the country's gun laws into line with EU legislation. The country's government had warned a 'No' vote could sour relations with the EU.

Watch video 01:38

Swiss voters back tighter gun control

Official preliminary results showed that 63.7% of voters gave their backing to new EU gun laws, including tighter controls for semi-automatic weapons. A majority of voters in all but one canton, the Italian-speaking Ticino in southern Switzerland, came out in favor of reforming Swiss gun laws.

Read more: Switzerland votes on changing gun laws to fit with EU rules

Although Switzerland is not an EU member state, voters were told it must adopt the bloc's laws or risk being excluded from Europe's open-border Schengen system and the Dublin Accord for handling asylum applications.

Swiss lawmakers had approved earlier reforms that the EU deemed sufficient to comply with its legislation, however, that prompted a huge pushback by the rightwing Swiss People's Party (SVP), which gathered enough signatures to force Sunday's vote on the measures.

Banned firearms 

Switzerland has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in Western Europe, according to the Geneva's Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies: More than 27% of the Swiss population own firearms.

Under the new gun law, semi-automatic weapons with high-capacity magazines would be listed as "banned."

Collectors and sports shooters could still purchase such firearms, but would need to jump over more barriers to obtain an "exceptional authorization." Traditional Swiss gun clubs and the SVP oppose the plans to restrict the ownership.  

kw, es/sms (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Switzerland on collision course with EU over gun control

Switzerland is facing the choice between changing its gun laws or falling out of Europe's open-border system. But in a country with a strong aversion to regulation, gun owners feel their traditions are coming under fire. (18.05.2019)  

Switzerland votes on changing gun laws to fit with EU rules

Voters must decide whether to accept new EU gun laws, including tighter controls for semi-automatic weapons. Switzerland risks dropping out of Europe's open-border Schengen area if the referendum is rejected. (19.05.2019)  

EU agrees new gun rules in face of terrorism

The EU's 28 member states have reached agreement for stricter gun rules, which will see some firearms banned altogether. But Europe's leaders stopped short of prohibiting Kalishnikovs. (20.12.2016)  

Switzerland, though armed, not as violent as US

After a gunman killed three people in a Swiss village, experts are examining how and why it happened. Although guns are almost as widespread as in the United States, shooting sprees in Switzerland are rare. (03.01.2013)  

Europe's Schengen Area: What you need to know

Europe owes its open borders to the Schengen Agreement, which allows cooperation and free travel through 22 out of the 28 EU member states. How has the agreement contributed to a united Europe — and will it survive? (03.07.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter registration

DW newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Inside Europe: Latvia wants to soften its hunting laws  

Swiss voters back tighter gun control  

Related content

Schieß-Festival in der Schweiz Märwil

Switzerland on collision course with EU over gun control 18.05.2019

Switzerland is facing the choice between changing its gun laws or falling out of Europe's open-border system. But in a country with a strong aversion to regulation, gun owners feel their traditions are coming under fire.

Schweiz | Abstimmung EU-Waffenrecht

Switzerland votes on changing gun laws to fit with EU rules 19.05.2019

Voters must decide whether to accept new EU gun laws, including tighter controls for semi-automatic weapons. Switzerland risks dropping out of Europe's open-border Schengen area if the referendum is rejected.

Wahlkabine für Europawahl im Studio von Wer wird Millionär?

Far-right's influence fills EU election ballot boxes 17.05.2019

Compared with national elections, it's always more difficult getting voters to cast ballots in EU polls. Though the upcoming vote is no different, the chance to fend off the far-right put a crack in voter apathy.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  