 Swiss spying, cow horn referendums split voters

News

Swiss spying, cow horn referendums split voters

Swiss voters headed to the polls Sunday to weigh in on a controversial set of measures that included spying and cow horns, as well as a judicial independence issue close to the famously neutral country's heart.

Cow figure atop the Swiss embassy, Berlin (picture alliance/imageBROKER)

Swiss voters headed to the polls Sunday on a set of referenda including a proposed constitutional amendment to preserve cow horns headed by a livestock farmer inspired by talking to his herd of cattle.

The referendum, which is part of Switzerland's direct democracy system, also includes controversial legal revisions that clarify whether insurance companies are allowed to secretly monitor suspected welfare cheats, as well as a proposal that would give the Swiss judiciary precedence over international agreements.

 The "Swiss Law First" measure, backed by rightwing groups, calls for domestic law to be placed above international law, a move that opponents claim would damage the neutral country's global standing.

Read more: Swiss create giant postcard to save melting Alps glacier

In early poll results, voters appeared to reject the move to give Swiss courts primacy, with some 67 percent of voters rejecting it.

Swiss activist Armin Capaul (Reuters/D. Balibouse)

With his long beard and array of woolen caps, farmer Capaul has become a household name — and face — across Switzerland

Safeguarding cows

Much of the public attention has been focused on an unusual grassroots campaign that began with few resources and no political support: Farmer Armin Capaul collected the over 100,000 signatures needed to force a national vote on protecting cows' horns.

The proposal outlines a constitutional amendment that would create incentives for farmers to let horns grow, rather than an outright ban on dehorning.

Capaul maintains that despite attention heaped on him after forcing the national vote, he is not the story. "It's the cow that's important, not me," the farmer, in his 70s, told the AFP news agency at his home in Perrefitte, a rural municipality in the heart of the Jura mountain range.

His cows gave him the idea to push for Sunday's referendum, said the Alpine herder. "I always talk to my cows in the barn. They asked me if I could do something for them, if I could help them keep their horns," he said.

Read more: Study sheds light on 5,000-year-old Alpine diet

Early results split

While polling earlier in November suggested the outcomes were too close to call, early projections on Sunday by Swiss broadcaster SRF suggested that voters would reject the measures on cow dehorning and judicial independence.

Projections from Swiss dailies Tribune de Geneve and Neue Zürcher Zeitung, however, indicated that the measure on allowing insurance companies to spy on their insured would pass.

  • Schweiz - Blumenwiese (picture-alliance/Flowerphotos/M. Peuckert)

    Happy Birthday, Switzerland

    The mountain calls

    The Swiss and their mountains: picture postcard scenery and a hiker's paradise with cows, meadows and pastures. Switzerland boasts 48 four-thousand-meter peaks and 1161 that hit the three thousand mark. Whether it's the Jungfrau, Mönch or Eiger, if you visit Switzerland, you simply must scale the heights. Then there's the Matterhorn: 4478 meters and world's most photographed mountain.

  • Schweiz - Jungfraubahn im Berneser Oberland (swiss-image.ch/Jeroen Seyffer)

    Happy Birthday, Switzerland

    Higher, faster, farther

    "Uffe" means "upwards" in Swiss German, and that's where cogwheel railways, funiculars and chair lifts take you. There are more than 1800 mountain railways in this small country, among them famous ones like the Glacier Express from Zermatt to St. Moritz - one of the loveliest rail routes in the world. "The world's slowest express train" has had UNESCO World Heritage status since 2008.

  • Schweiz Berner Oberland Landwirtschaft - Kühe (picture-alliance/H. Lade Fotoagentur GmbH)

    Happy Birthday, Switzerland

    Of cows and bells

    The cow is effectively Switzerland's heraldic animal. From cow beauty contests to cow trekking to cow carving, the national animal is ubiquitous. And, of course, no one is allowed to hurt a cow. A court decided after hearing complaints that loud cowbells could not be classified as harmful to health - at least, during the day.

  • Chästeilet in der Schweiz - Landwirte und Käsemeister (picture-alliance/dpa/Keystone/P. Klaunzer)

    Happy Birthday, Switzerland

    Meltingly marvelous

    Show dairies that demonstrate cheese-making, cheese hikes and cheese workshops: Switzerland is a cheese country. The Swiss eat nearly 20,000 tons a year. And of course they hold the record in fondue-eating. Appenzeller is one of more than 450 varieties of cheese here. Its recipe remains a secret to this day, even though people have often tried to discover the source of its unique flavor.

  • Schweiz - Alphorn-Festival in Nendaz (picture-alliance/dpa/V. Pinauda)

    Happy Birthday, Switzerland

    Alpine sounds

    Once mocked as the shepherds' begging horn, the alphorn is now a national Swiss symbol. The long wooden horn can produce sounds that are audible up to 10 kilometers away. The instruments come to the fore every year at the International Alphorn Festival in Nendaz, and they have even been played at the Eurovision Song Contest. The world's longest alphorn, by the way, is 47 meters in length.

  • Schweiz Grosser Sankt Bernhard Pass (iriskuerschner.com )

    Happy Birthday, Switzerland

    Good-natured and friendly

    The best-known dogs in the Alps are the Saint Bernards, the avalanche-detecting dogs with kegs of brandy at their necks, bred to sniff out people buried in the snow. The absolute star among Saint Bernards is Barry. Before he died in 1814, he is said to have saved the lives of 40 people. Now Barry is on display in Bern's Natural History Museum. People come from as far as Japan to see him.

  • Schweiz - Heid Bücher - Heidimuseum (picture-alliance/Arco Images GmbH/De Meester, J.)

    Happy Birthday, Switzerland

    Heidi's world

    She's the typical Swiss country girl: Heidi, the maiden from the mountains whose story is known globally, from Maienfeld, Heidi's village, where you can immerse yourself in her world, to Japan and the US. Johanna Spyri's novel has sold 50 million copies. In Turkey, Heidi is one of the most popular children's books ever.

  • Schweiz - Schweizer Schokolade (picture-alliance/Arco Images/J. Kruse)

    Happy Birthday, Switzerland

    The chocolate pioneers

    It's thanks to Swiss chocolate-makers that chocolate is so sweet and smooth textured. In the 18th century it was sold in pharmacies as an aphrodisiac. Others considered it to be nothing but poison. Nowadays we know better. The Swiss eat 10 kilos of it per capita every year. Only the Germans eat more chocolate.

  • Schweizer Flagge neben Rolex Uhr (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/Protze-McPhot)

    Happy Birthday, Switzerland

    As accurate as Swiss clockwork

    Swiss watchmakers, with their magnifying glasses and fine-pointed tweezers, have been making a name for themselves worldwide since the 16th century - from magnificent table clocks for the nobility to chic watches for everyone. The center of the watchmaking industry lies in the middle of the Jura Mountains in towns such as La Chaux-de-Fonds, Le Locle and Biel/Bienne.

  • Schweizer Taschenmesser - Crowdworking-Plattform Jovoto aus Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Kembowski)

    Happy Birthday, Switzerland

    A knife for globetrotters

    First produced in 1897 as an officers' pocket knife, the Swiss Army Knife is now even available in pink and can include a USB stick. NASA astronauts swear by the small multi-tool. The Victorinox company in Ibach makes 6 million of them annually. Here you can even create your very own knife when visiting its museum.

  • SBB Zug im Gotthard-Tunnel Cockpit Blick (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Flueeler)

    Happy Birthday, Switzerland

    Country of tunnels

    There are more than 1300 tunnels in Switzerland. Laid end to end, they would cover the distance between Denmark and Sicily. It's no surprise that the Swiss are world champions when it comes to tunnel building. The Gotthard Base Tunnel is 57 kilometers in length, the longest railway tunnel in the world. You can even take a guided tour of this spectacular structure.

  • Deutschland - Wandern in der Sächsischen Schweiz (picture alliance/dpa/T. Eisenhuth)

    Happy Birthday, Switzerland

    Not just one Switzerland

    In the 19th century the beauty of Switzerland led to émigrés giving its name to landscapes that reminded them of it, and to the adoption of the term elsewhere. The Saxon Switzerland in Germany (pictured) and Little Switzerland in the US are just two examples. Nowadays almost 200 regions and places worldwide bear the title "Switzerland."


kl/tj (AP, AFP, Tribune de Geneve, Neue Zürcher Zeitung)

