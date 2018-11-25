Swiss spying, cow horn referendums split voters

Swiss voters headed to the polls Sunday to weigh in on a controversial set of measures that included spying and cow horns, as well as a judicial independence issue close to the famously neutral country's heart.
Swiss voters headed to the polls Sunday on a set of referenda including a proposed constitutional amendment to preserve cow horns headed by a livestock farmer inspired by talking to his herd of cattle.
The referendum, which is part of Switzerland's direct democracy system, also includes controversial legal revisions that clarify whether insurance companies are allowed to secretly monitor suspected welfare cheats, as well as a proposal that would give the Swiss judiciary precedence over international agreements.
The "Swiss Law First" measure, backed by rightwing groups, calls for domestic law to be placed above international law, a move that opponents claim would damage the neutral country's global standing.
Read more: Swiss create
In early poll results, voters appeared to reject the move to give Swiss courts primacy, with some 67 percent of voters rejecting it.
With his long beard and array of woolen caps, farmer Capaul has become a household name — and face — across Switzerland
Safeguarding cows
Much of the public attention has been focused on an unusual grassroots campaign that began with few resources and no political support: Farmer Armin Capaul collected the over 100,000 signatures needed to force a national vote on protecting cows' horns.
The proposal outlines a constitutional amendment that would create incentives for farmers to let horns grow, rather than an outright ban on dehorning.
Capaul maintains that despite attention heaped on him after forcing the national vote, he is not the story. "It's the cow that's important, not me," the farmer, in his 70s, told the AFP news agency at his home in Perrefitte, a rural municipality in the heart of the Jura mountain range.
His cows gave him the idea to push for Sunday's referendum, said the Alpine herder. "I always talk to my cows in the barn. They asked me if I could do something for them, if I could help them keep their horns," he said.
Read more: Study sheds light on
Early results split
While polling earlier in November suggested the outcomes were too close to call, early projections on Sunday by Swiss broadcaster SRF suggested that voters would reject the measures on cow dehorning and judicial independence.
Projections from Swiss dailies Tribune de Geneve and Neue Zürcher Zeitung, however, indicated that the measure on allowing insurance companies to spy on their insured would pass.
kl/tj (AP, AFP, Tribune de Geneve, Neue Zürcher Zeitung)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Swiss voters have blocked foreign betting sites in a reform of gambling law, and overwhelmingly opposed the #Vollgeld Sovereign Money Initiative. The Canton of Valais also decided against hosting the Olympics. (10.06.2018)
Three months after ditching her farmer owners, fleeing into the Bavarian forests, causing a near-collision with a police car and sparking a 10,000-euro international cow hunt, the dairy cow Yvonne has returned. (02.09.2011)
To dehorn or not to dehorn: That is the question being asked of Swiss voters in a referendum on bovine well-being. Dehorning advocates say not doing so could be both dangerous and detrimental to the animals. (23.11.2018)
Organizers claim the postcard consisting of 125,000 children's drawings and messages is the world's largest. The postcard is expected to raise awareness about climate change and its impact on shrinking glaciers. (16.11.2018)
A new study has found that the mummified man known as Ötzi enjoyed feasting on ibex and deer meat. Previous studies chronicled the ancient human's battles against infection, dental cavities, stress and Lyme disease. (13.07.2018)