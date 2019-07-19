 Swiss prosecutors indict ex-German football officials over 2006 World Cup | News | DW | 06.08.2019

News

Swiss prosecutors indict ex-German football officials over 2006 World Cup

Swiss prosecutors accuse former German football officials, including former DFB presidents Theo Zwanziger and Wolfgang Niersbach, of fraud related to the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

DFB officials Horst R. Schmidt, Theo Zwanziger and Wolfgang Niersbach

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) on Tuesday indicted three former German football officials in relation to fraud surrounding the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Horst Rudolf Schmidt, Theo Zwanziger and Wolfgang Niersbach as well as the former Swiss FIFA official Urs Linsi are "alleged to have fraudulently misled the members of a supervisory body of the German Football Association (DFB) organizing committee for the 2006 World Cup about the true nature of a €6.7 million ($7.5 million) payment," according to a statement released by the OAG.

The four men deny any wrongdoing.

The DFB said in 2016 that the payment was the return of personal loan — via football's world governing bidy FIFA in 2005 — taken out by German football legend Franz Beckenbauer from Adidas CEO Robert Louis-Dreyfus. 

However, in 2002, the same sum was allegedly transferred by Beckenbauer and Louis-Dreyfus to Qatar's Mohamed bin Hammam — a former candidate for the FIFA presidency who was issued a lifelong ban for corruption in 2012, after evidence emerged of him trying to buy votes for the presidency.

"The exact purpose of the payments to Mohamed Bin Hammam could not be determined — also because a corresponding request for mutual legal assistance to the Qatari authorities in September 2016 remained unanswered until today," the OAG added.

The money had been declared as partial financing for a World Cup gala that never took place. Investigations into the payment eventually forced Niersbach to resign as DFB president. It was alleged the money was used as a slush fund to buy votes to secure Germany's bid to host the tournament.

Beckenbauer, who led Germany's bid to host the 2006 World Cup, also stands accused of fraud and will be investigated separately due to health concerns.

cw/rt (dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

What's happened to Germany's world-class players?

The lack of a German on FIFA's shortlist of the best men's players and the low key loan move of a key man in World Cup 2014 give cause for reflection. Did Germany's golden generation peak early? And who's behind them? (31.07.2019)  

Qatar 2022: FIFA admits violation of workers' standards

FIFA have for the first time admitted a violation in workers' standards as Qatar prepares for the 2022 World Cup. The revelation comes following an investigative report by German broadcaster WDR. (06.06.2019)  

German football chief storms out of DW interview after $25bn question

In an exclusive DW interview, the head of German football said governing bodies must be prepared to make changes to major competitions. Reinhard Grindel later stormed out after he was asked a financial question. (13.03.2019)  

Franz Beckenbauer probe to be split from World Cup investigation

Swiss prosecutors plan to separate Franz Beckenbauer's case from the broader investigation into corruption in Germany's successful 2006 World Cup bid. It's not clear why, though Beckenbauer has been in poor health. (19.07.2019)  

Ex-German football bosses' World Cup tax evasion trial canned

A German court has decided not to pursue a tax evasion case against three former DFB officials, including two former DFB presidents. They have been charged in connection with the awarding of the 2006 World Cup. (15.10.2018)  

Ex-FIFA official confirms payment from German account, denies World Cup bribe

Former FIFA official Mohamed bin Hammam has admitted he received a payment from a World Cup organizing committee account after the awarding of the 2006 World Cup to Germany. However, he denied the money was a bribe. (13.01.2018)  

Report: Franz Beckenbauer made a false statement to prosecutors

German prosecutors are reported to have found that Franz Beckenbauer made a false statement regarding the scandal related to the 2006 World Cup. There was no immediate comment from the footballing legend. (01.12.2017)  

