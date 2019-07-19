Swiss prosecutors indict ex-German football officials over 2006 World Cup

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) on Tuesday indicted three former German football officials in relation to fraud surrounding the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Horst Rudolf Schmidt, Theo Zwanziger and Wolfgang Niersbach as well as the former Swiss FIFA official Urs Linsi are "alleged to have fraudulently misled the members of a supervisory body of the German Football Association (DFB) organizing committee for the 2006 World Cup about the true nature of a €6.7 million ($7.5 million) payment."

Franz Beckenbauer, an ex-German footballer who led Germany's bid to host the 2006 World Cup, also stands accused of fraud and will be investigated separately.

Swiss prosecutors are looking into crimes of embezzlement and money laundering.

The investigation revolves around a €6.7 million payment from the DFB to cover a personal loan taken out by Beckenbauer from Adidas CEO Robert Louis-Dreyfus. The money was declared as partial financing for a Word Cup gala that never took place.

The money allegedly went instead to Louis-Dreyfus, via FIFA. Three years prior, the same sum was allegedly transferred by Beckenbauer and Louis-Dreyfus to Qatar's Mohamed bin Hammam — a former candidate for the FIFA presidency who was issued a lifelong ban for corruption in 2012, after evidence emerged of him trying to buy votes for the presidency.

