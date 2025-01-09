  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
German election 2025Crisis in the Middle EastSyria
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
CrimeIran

Swiss national found dead in Iran prison

January 9, 2025

The individual had been detained on accusations of spying. Efforts to save him were unsuccessful, the Mizan news agency quoted the head of the Semnan province's justice department, as saying.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ozsh
Iran flag
Iran's judiciary said a Swiss national accused of spying had taken his own lifeImage: Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto/picture alliance

A Swiss national detained in Iran, accused of spying, committed suicide in prison on Thursday, the chief justice of Iran's Semnan province was quoted as saying by the Mizan news agency.

The Swiss national was being detained in prison around 180 kilometers (110 miles) east of Tehran.

"This morning, a Swiss citizen committed suicide in the Semnan prison. This Swiss citizen had been arrested by the security agencies for spying ... and their case was being investigated," Mohammad Sadegh Akbari said.

"Efforts to save him were unsuccessful," Mizan quoted Mohammad Sadegh Akbari, the head of the province's justice department, as saying.

The news of the death comes a day after an Italian national was released from an Iranian prison.

Swiss authorities in contact with Iran

The Swiss Foreign Affairs Department (FDFA) confirmed the death in an email. The FDFA said that its embassy in Tehran was in contact with local authorities to clarify what happened.

"The Swiss Embassy in Tehran is in contact with the local authorities to clarify the circumstances of the death in an Iranian prison," FDFA spokesperson Pierre-Alain Eltschinger wrote in the email, adding officials were assisting the deceased's relatives.

Switzerland plays an important intermediary role between the United States and Iran.

The central European country has served as the protecting power for Washington since it ended its diplomatic relations with Tehran after the 1979 US Embassy seizure in support of the Iranian revolution and hostage crisis.

jsi/ab (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Editor's note: If you are suffering from serious emotional strain or suicidal thoughts, do not hesitate to seek professional help. You can find information on where to find such help, no matter where you live in the world, at this website: https://www.befrienders.org/

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Fake gallows at a protest in Cologne, Germany, against Iran's executions

Iran executes man after Israel espionage conviction

Iran executes man after Israel espionage conviction

The unidentified man was said to be working for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency. According to media reports, Tehran carried out the execution after the alleged spy passed on confidential documents.
Law and JusticeDecember 16, 2023
Floderus (middle) attends a court session in Tehran on December 10

Iran begins trial of Swedish EU diplomat detained for spying

Iran begins trial of Swedish EU diplomat detained for spying

The diplomat was taken into custody in 2022 while on vacation in Iran. The family of 33-year-old Johan Floderus said he was detained without due process, with Sweden and the EU saying he is also innocent.
Human RightsDecember 10, 2023
A large banner for humanitarian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele during a plenary session of the parliament of the Federation Wallonie-Bruxelles on February 8, 2023

Iran-Belgium prisoner swap denounced as 'shameful'

Iran-Belgium prisoner swap denounced as 'shameful'

In a deal brokered by Oman, Tehran freed a Belgian aid worker convicted of spying in return for a diplomat jailed for plotting a bomb attack in France. The targets of the thwarted terror attack were Iranian exiles.
PoliticsMay 26, 2023
Show more stories