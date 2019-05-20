 Swiss gunman, two hostages dead in Zurich | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 31.05.2019

Europe

Swiss gunman, two hostages dead in Zurich

Two female hostages and a gunman are dead after an early morning standoff in the Swiss capital.

Hostage incident in Switzerland (picture-alliance/KEYSTONE/E. Leanza)

An armed man killed two women he took hostage in an apartment in Zurich before shooting himself, Swiss police said Friday.

Police in Switzerland's financial capital said the 60-year-old man took the women hostage early Friday morning and threatened to kill them if police did not retreat.

After about three hours the Swiss man notified the police he would turn himself in, but then several shots were fired in the apartment.

Elite police units then stormed the apartment to find three people critically injured. All died from the injuries at the scene of the shooting.

A handgun believed to have been used in the murder was seized.

Police are investigating a motive.

The women were aged 34 and 38. Their nationalities are currently unknown.

