 Swiss gondola cables injure workers at Titlis mountain resort | News | DW | 05.06.2019

News

Swiss gondola cables injure workers at Titlis mountain resort

At least one person was killed and several people were injured in a Swiss resort town when a gondola cable snapped during maintenance work. Swiss emergency workers deployed four helicopters to the scene near Lucerne.

Titlis cable car (picture-alliance/dpa/Keystone/A. Wey)

One person died while doing maintenence work at a cable car in Switzerland, with six more workers injured, Swiss police confirmed on Wednesday. Workers were hit by two cables after a temporary brace for the ski car failed at an altitude of some 1,300 meters (4265 feet). 

The funicular connects the village of Engelberg to a lake at the Swiss mountain of Titlis.. The cable care was out of commission when the accident took place. No tourists were injured, according to a police spokesman cited by the Swiss mass-circulation paper Blick

Police and rescue workers were deployed to the tourist resort, located 35 kilometers (22 miles) south of Lucerne.

The authorities did not provide details on the number of injured or on their condition. Swiss helicopter ambulance service, Rega, flown four helicopters to the scene, according to local media.

The gondola was out of public traffic when the accident took place, according to a Titlis cable railway official Peter Reinle.

Police said forensic experts from Zurich would look into the causes of the incident.

dj/xx (dpa, Reuters, AP)

 

Watch video 04:52

Spectacular Cable Car Ride

Spectacular Cable Car Ride  

