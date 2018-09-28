Swiss gondola cable rips at Titlis mountain resort

An accident involving a cable car at the Swiss mountain of Titlis left several maintenance workers injured, police confirmed on Wednesday. The workers sustained injuries when one of the cables supporting the gondola snapped during routine repairs.

Police and rescue workers were deployed to the tourist resort, located 35 kilometers (22 miles) south of Lucerne. No tourists were injured, according to a police spokesman cited by the Swiss mass-circulation paper Blick.

The authorities did not provide details on the number of injured or on their condition. Swiss helicopter ambulance service, Rega, flown four helicopters to the scene, according to local media.

The gondola was out of public traffic when the accident took place, according to a Titlis cable railway official Peter Reinle.

Watch video 04:52 Share Spectacular Cable Car Ride Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/37gWy Spectacular Cable Car Ride

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.