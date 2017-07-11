Swiss airspace reopens after computer glitch grounds flights

Flights at Geneva airport in Switzerland have resumed after a technical glitch with the air navigation system was fixed according to service provider, Skyguide.

The company said in a statement: "The technical malfunction at Skyguide has been resolved. The airspace closure was lifted at 8.30 am.

Swiss airspace is now open again and air traffic over Switzerland and operations at the national airports of Geneva and Zurich are resuming."

Although the issue was resolved, Zurich airport said flight operations would be at 50% capacity until 9:30 am, and 75% after that.

While the airspace was closed, international flights into Switzerland had to be rerouted to German cities like Frankfurt and Munich, causing headaches for travelers.

Air traffic has 'gradually resumed' — Geneva airport

In a tweet Geneva Airport reported a gradual resumption of flights but did say some had to be cancelled.

“Good news! Air traffic has gradually resumed since 8:30 a.m. Several flights are cancelled. Travelers are asked to check with their company if their flight is maintained,” the airport said in a tweet.

Earlier on WednesdaySwiss authorities made the decision to close the country's airspace due to technical disruptions experienced by the air navigation system.

Geneva airport said in a tweet: "Due to a major computer failure affecting Skyguide, no landings or take-offs can take place this morning until 8 am."

This was later revised to 11 am, although a spokesperson for the company told dpa news agency that the airspace closure would remain in effect until the issue had been resolved, which the service provider states has now happened.

Skyguide 'regrets this incident'

The air navigation service provider said in a statement: “Skyguide regrets this incident and its consequences for its customers and partners, as well as for the passengers at the two national airports. Skyguide is doing everything in its power to handle the flights efficiently and to keep delays to a minimum.”

The cause of the technical malfunction is not yet known.

kb/jcg (AFP,dpa)