 Swiss aerial display team flies over yodeling festival by mistake | News | DW | 08.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Swiss aerial display team flies over yodeling festival by mistake

Switzerland's Patrouille Suisse squadron has apologized for making a fly-by over the wrong municipality. Instead of marking the centenary of an aviation pioneer's death, it startled visitors at a yodeling event.

Red-and-white planes from the Patrouille Suisse aerobatic team

The commander of the Swiss air force's aerobatics team has apologized after a fly-by on Saturday that was meant to have taken place over the birthplace of Swiss aviation pioneer Oskar Bider was held over a nearby municipality instead, Swiss media have reported.

The Patrouille Suisse squadron had been engaged to fly over Langenbruck, where Bider was born in 1891, but instead made its pass over Mümliswil, some 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) away, after the team leader was misled by seeing a tent for a yodeling festival.

The Swiss Defense Ministry was quoted by The Associated Press as saying that the formation had been distracted by an unauthorized helicopter in the area.

Read more: Switzerland: WWII plane crash kills 20 during Swiss Alps tour

Navigation the old way

According to the Swiss paper Neue Zürcher Zeitung, an army spokesman said the error was not worrying. The newspaper quoted him as saying that the planes, all F-5E Tiger II jets, were more than 40 years old and navigated using "map, felt pen and sight."

The aircraft were not equipped with GPS devices or other modern technology and were no longer used for combat operations, he was quoted as saying.

Oskar Bider, who died in a crash on June 7, 1919, at the age of just 28, is famous, among other things, for having made the first aerial crossing of the Alps in both directions, a feat he accomplished in 1913.

Read more: Solar Impulse 2 completes round the world fuel-free flight

DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up for it here.

DW recommends

Switzerland: WWII plane crash kills 20 during Swiss Alps tour

A vintage Ju-52 aircraft with 20 people aboard went down during a sightseeing flight in the Alps, Swiss officials said. Hours before the incident, a family of four was killed when their small plane crashed near Lucerne. (05.08.2018)  

Solar Impulse 2 completes round the world fuel-free flight

Solar Impulse 2 has become the first sun-powered, fuel-free aircraft to circle the globe. Pilot Bertrand Piccard was at the controls as the aircraft returned to Abu Dhabi after completing a 42,000 kilometer journey. (26.07.2016)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Related content

Elefant in Afrika

No elephants poached in a year at Mozambique's Niassa wildlife park 15.06.2019

Niassa Reserve, one of the biggest wildlife parks in Africa, marked a year without losing a single elephant to the poachers. Up to 4,000 of the animals roam the Mozambique park, which covers more land than Switzerland.

Klessin - Verein zur Bergung Gefallener in Osteuropa

How volunteers near Berlin help excavate World War II mass graves 09.05.2019

World War II ended 74 years ago. But volunteers are still searching parts of Germany for the remains of the war dead. Nina Werkhäuser reports from the village of Klessin, near Berlin.

Pyeongchang 2018 Olympische Winterspiele Skeleton Frauen Lizzy Yarnold Gold

Winter Olympics: Day 8 roundup 17.02.2018

Day 8 saw gold for Poland, Britain, Slovakia, South Korea, Norway, Switzerland and Canada. Czech snowboarder Ester Ledecka caused a shock in the Super-G and Japan's Yuszuru Hanyu took figure skating honors.

Advertisement