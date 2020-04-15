Sweet talk and laughter — German sayings involving forests and trees

Evergreens are part and parcel of German forests — and their language. Wald, the German term for forest, or Baum (tree), are words that crop up in many everyday German sayings and phrases.

Some expressions are self-explanatory, like not seeing the forest for the trees. Others, like "einen Ast lachen" (literally, laugh a branch), which means to be convulsed with laughter, and "Süssholz raspeln" (literally, grating licorice root), which means sweet-talking someone, may sound a bit odd to non-native ears.

Click on the above picture gallery for more German phrases that utilize the terminology — and imagery — of the forest.

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube or at dw.com/MeettheGermans.