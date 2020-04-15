Sweet talk and laughter — German sayings involving forests and trees

The forest may serve as a place of refuge during the coronavirus crisis. Traditionally, Germans are known for their love of the woods and they also have a host of wonderful sayings and phrases revolving around them.
Evergreens are part and parcel of German forests — and their language. Wald, the German term for forest, or Baum (tree), are words that crop up in many everyday German sayings and phrases.
Some expressions are self-explanatory, like not seeing the forest for the trees. Others, like "einen Ast lachen" (literally, laugh a branch), which means to be convulsed with laughter, and "Süssholz raspeln" (literally, grating licorice root), which means sweet-talking someone, may sound a bit odd to non-native ears.
Click on the above picture gallery for more German phrases that utilize the terminology — and imagery — of the forest.
You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube or at dw.com/MeettheGermans.
From lakes to saunas and parks: Is Germany's nudist culture, known as FKK, dying out or still making waves? It's still strong enough to inspire a change of attitude for Berlin-based expats. (24.07.2019)
Artists may not have invented hiking but during the Romantic Era, nature played a large role in their art. A show at Berlin's Old National Gallery looks at how wanderlust inspired artists like Caspar David Friedrich. (09.05.2018)