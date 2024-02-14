Swedish water park fire still burning after 3 days

One person is missing as a result of the fire, which started on Monday. It's still unclear when the blaze will be fully extinguished, with a probe to be launched into the cause of the flames.

Firefighters battled the blaze at Sweden's largest amusement park, in the western city of Gothenburg, for the third day in a row on Wednesday. Firefighting efforts were complicated by the risk of building collapse, emergency services said.

"The construction is burning, and we can't enter some parts of the building to fight the fire because the risk of collapse is too great," Gothenburg emergency services said in a statement. "We are making sure the fire doesn't spread to adjacent buildings."

Firefighters had said the blaze was under control on Tuesday, but there was a flare-up in the evening. They could not predict when the fire would be fully extinguished.

What do we know about the fire?

The fire broke out Monday at the Oceana water park in the southwestern Swedish city of Gothenburg, which was still under construction. The park is part of the larger Liseberg amusement park.

Images from Monday showed exploding fireballs as flames and several explosions tore through a water slide and a plume of black smoke rose over the city.

Firefighters said Tuesday that the blaze had been contained, but it reignited overnight Image: Björn Larsson Rosvall/TT NYHETSBYRÅN/picture alliance

One person is still missing as a result of the fire. Police said 16 people were treated for minor injuries, but none required hospitalization.

An investigation into gross negligence and labor violations has been launched, police said.

How big is Oceana water park?

According to the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter, the Oceana water park, with a 10,000-square-meter (108,000 square-foot) pool area, was scheduled to open in mid-June.

A total of 14 rides are almost ready, and the pools began filling with water in mid-January, the paper reported. The final inspection was scheduled for April.

At the moment, there is no information as to whether the water park will be rebuilt.

This report was written in part with material from news agency AFP

Edited by: Wesley Dockery