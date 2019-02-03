 Swedish royal heist jewelry found, reports say | News | DW | 05.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Swedish royal heist jewelry found, reports say

A trial in Stockholm over stolen royal Swedish jewelry was suspended when the missing objects were found in a trash bin. Authorities are now checking to see whether they are authentic.

Crown jewels of King Charles IX and Queen Kristina of Sweden

The trial of a young man accused of stealing royal jewelry from a Swedish cathedral was halted on Tuesday when officials announced that the jewelry had been found in a rubbish bin in a Stockholm suburb.

Thieves made off with an orb and two crowns worth approximately 65 million Swedish crowns ($7.1 million) from a hilltop cathedral west of Stockholm in July, before fleeing via a nearby lake system.

Police said they had recovered what they believed to be King Karl IX's funeral regalia in an area around Stockholm and that they were working "intensely" to confirm the items were the royal jewelry.

Investigation

A 22-year-old Swedish man is standing trial accused of stealing the objects from an alarmed display after the glass was smashed.

Strangnas, Sweden police tape in area of jewelry heist (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Stenberg)

The suspects escaped via a nearby lakes system

The defendant, who was arrested Sept. 12, has not been publicly identified. A second man has been detained but not charged.

The stolen artifacts are so-called funeral regalia, which are placed inside, or on top of a coffin to denote a deceased royal's identity and social ranking. The orb was made for King Charles IX (1550-1611), and a crystal-studded gold crown was made for Charles' second wife, Kristina the Elder.

While some funeral regalia are kept in the cathedrals of Strangnas, Uppsala and Vasteras, Sweden's crown jewels are in vaults under the Royal Castle in Stockholm.

av/aw (dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Sweden arrests suspect over royal jewel heist

In late July, two men stole some of Sweden's royal jewels from a cathedral before getting away in a speedboat. Although one person has now been arrested, the hunt is still on to recover Sweden's priceless treasures. (13.09.2018)  

Swedish Crown Jewels stolen from Strangnas Cathedral in speedboat heist

In a daring daylight robbery, two thieves in Sweden grabbed priceless items from the Crown Jewels after breaking into a cathedral, local media says. The pair reportedly fled the scene in a boat. (01.08.2018)  

WWW links

http://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Related content

Swedish crown jewels snatched by thieves 01.08.2018

The perpetrators took the jewelry from a cathedral near Stockholm – before making a getaway on a lake, supposedly either by motor boat or jet-ski. Police are appealing to the public for their help in reclaiming the precious heirlooms.

Schweden Diebstahl im Dom zu Strängnäs Kronjuwelen

Swedish Crown Jewels stolen from Strangnas Cathedral in speedboat heist 01.08.2018

In a daring daylight robbery, two thieves in Sweden grabbed priceless items from the Crown Jewels after breaking into a cathedral, local media says. The pair reportedly fled the scene in a boat.

Schweden Kronjuwelen - Pressebild der Polizei

Sweden arrests suspect over royal jewel heist 13.09.2018

In late July, two men stole some of Sweden's royal jewels from a cathedral before getting away in a speedboat. Although one person has now been arrested, the hunt is still on to recover Sweden's priceless treasures.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 