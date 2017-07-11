Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven resigns

The Social Democrat lost a vote of no-confidence last week and has now asked the parliament speaker to form a new government. A dispute over proposed reforms to Sweden's rental market led to Lofven's downfall.
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven announced his resignation on Monday, giving the country's parliament speaker the job of finding a new premier.
Lofven's decision to step down comes just a week after he became the first Swedish leader ever to lose a no-confidence vote among lawmakers.
The vote was called after a left-wing party withdrew its support for Lofven's minority government due to a clash over proposed reforms to Sweden's rental market.
Following the lack of support among his peers, Lofven could have either called a snap election or resigned. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Lofven told a news conference a snap election was "not what is best for Sweden."
"The speaker will now begin work on proposing a prime minister who can be tolerated by the Riksdag (the assembly). The government will continue to govern the country for now but as the caretaking government.''
Parliament speaker Andreas Norlen will have up to four attempts to find a new prime minister. It is up to him to start talks with party leaders who are able to form a new government.
jsi/rt (Reuters, dpa, AP, AFP)
Sweden is staying the course with its controversial coronavirus strategy. Teri Schultz posed tough questions to the man in charge in Stockholm.
The Swedish FA has contacted police after a cascade of abuse was sent to striker Marcus Berg on social media. The 34-year-old had missed a big chance in Sweden’s 0-0 draw against Spain at Euro 2020.