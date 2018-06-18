 Swedish police shoot threatening man at Malmo train station | News | DW | 10.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Swedish police shoot threatening man at Malmo train station

Swedish police say officers had no choice but to shoot and injure a man who was acting threateningly at Malmo central station. The man has been taken to the hospital and the train station has been evacuated.

Swedish police officer (picture-alliance/IBL Schweden/H. Isaksson)

Swedish police said on Monday that officers shot and injured a man at the central station in the southern city of Malmo.

The man was exhibiting "threatening behavior" and officers had no choice but to shoot him, police were quoted by the TT news agency as saying.

Malmo station evacuated

  • Police did not give details about the purported threats.
  • The man was the only person injured in the incident and has been taken to the hospital.
  • The station has been evacuated and train services have been halted.
  • A bomb squad has been deployed to the station.

More police

Malmo police said it was increasing its presence at public areas across the city after the incident.

"This presence will remain in place until police know more about the incident at the central station," police said.

Recent attacks: Sweden has seen multiple attacks in public places in recent years. Two people were killed and four were injured in June 2018 outside an internet cafe in Malmo when a man opened fire on the group from his car.

Sweden also saw a wave of arson attacks in August of last year in Gothenburg, which, like Malmo, is located near the Swedish-Danish border. 

dv/rt (AP, dpa, Reuters)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

New Swedish border controls: A blow to Schengen?

Sweden has reinstated new controls on the border with Denmark as it tries to cope with a big migrant influx. Another nail in the coffin of the Schengen zone? Malcolm Brabant reports from Copenhagen. (03.01.2016)  

Sweden: Shooting in Malmo leaves two dead, several wounded

At least five people were injured in a shooting in the city of Malmo, according to police. The authorities have ruled out terrorism as a motive for the incident. (18.06.2018)  

Wave of arson attacks hit cars in Gothenburg, other Swedish cities

Swedish police have described the arson attacks on cars as "organized and prepared." They come amid growing concern over violence, which could benefit Sweden's anti-immigration Sweden Democrats in the upcoming election. (14.08.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Related content

Malmö - Eine Stadt kämpft um ihren Ruf

Sweden: Shooting in Malmo leaves two dead, several wounded 18.06.2018

At least five people were injured in a shooting in the city of Malmo, according to police. The authorities have ruled out terrorism as a motive for the incident.

Die deutsche Spezialpolizei verlässt das Gebiet, nachdem in der Nähe des Hauptbahnhofs Köln Schüsse abgefeuert wurden

German police detain armed man after Cologne shooting 04.01.2019

Several shots were fired close to the German city's main train station. Police say the incident might be related to biker gangs.

Deutschland Geiselnahme im Kölner Hauptbahnhof

German police free hostage at Cologne train station 15.10.2018

Police have rescued a hostage taken in a pharmacy at Cologne's central station. The perpetrator is in intensive care after being shot during the operation. Officials said they could not rule out terrorism as a motive.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  