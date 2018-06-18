Swedish police shoot threatening man at Malmo train station

Swedish police say officers had no choice but to shoot and injure a man who was acting threateningly at Malmo central station. The man has been taken to the hospital and the train station has been evacuated.
Swedish police said on Monday that officers have shot an injured a man at the central station in the southern Swedish city of Malmo.
The man was exhibiting "threatening behavior" and officers had no choice but to shoot him, police were quoted by the TT news agency as saying.
Malmo station evacuated
dv/rt (AP, dpa, Reuters)
