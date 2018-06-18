 Swedish police shoot threatening man at Malmo train station | News | DW | 10.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Swedish police shoot threatening man at Malmo train station

Swedish police say officers had no choice but to shoot and injure a man who was acting threateningly at Malmo central station. The man has been taken to the hospital and the train station has been evacuated.

Swedish police officer (picture-alliance/IBL Schweden/H. Isaksson)

Swedish police said on Monday that officers have shot an injured a man at the central station in the southern Swedish city of Malmo.

The man was exhibiting "threatening behavior" and officers had no choice but to shoot him, police were quoted by the TT news agency as saying.

Malmo station evacuated

  • Officers have shot a man who was threatening people at Malmo central station. Police did not give details to the man's threats.
  • The man was the only person injured in the incident and he has been taken to the hospital.
  • The station has been evacuated and train services have been halted. A bomb squad has been deployed to the station.
  • Police responded to calls from the general public, but offered no details on the man's threats.

dv/rt (AP, dpa, Reuters)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Related content

Malmö - Eine Stadt kämpft um ihren Ruf

Sweden: Shooting in Malmo leaves two dead, several wounded 18.06.2018

At least five people were injured in a shooting in the city of Malmo, according to police. The authorities have ruled out terrorism as a motive for the incident.

Die deutsche Spezialpolizei verlässt das Gebiet, nachdem in der Nähe des Hauptbahnhofs Köln Schüsse abgefeuert wurden

German police detain armed man after Cologne shooting 04.01.2019

Several shots were fired close to the German city's main train station. Police say the incident might be related to biker gangs.

Deutschland Geiselnahme im Kölner Hauptbahnhof

German police free hostage at Cologne train station 15.10.2018

Police have rescued a hostage taken in a pharmacy at Cologne's central station. The perpetrator is in intensive care after being shot during the operation. Officials said they could not rule out terrorism as a motive.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  