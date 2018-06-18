Swedish police shoot threatening man at Malmo train station

Swedish police said on Monday that officers have shot an injured a man at the central station in the southern Swedish city of Malmo.

The man was exhibiting "threatening behavior" and officers had no choice but to shoot him, police were quoted by the TT news agency as saying.

Malmo station evacuated

Officers have shot a man who was threatening people at Malmo central station. Police did not give details to the man's threats.

The man was the only person injured in the incident and he has been taken to the hospital.

The station has been evacuated and train services have been halted. A bomb squad has been deployed to the station.

Police responded to calls from the general public, but offered no details on the man's threats.

dv/rt (AP, dpa, Reuters)

