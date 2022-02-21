Swedish PM Andersson on Albania, North Macedonia EU accession talks

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The EU has increased the scope of its sanctions against Russia while thousands flee besieged cities along humanitarian corridors. Follow DW for the latest.
Video has emerged of a theater in the port city of Mariupol after it was allegedly flattened by a Russian bomb. And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a direct appeal to US lawmakers. Follow DW for the latest.
Coordinated global demonstrations drew thousands of mostly young people calling for climate leadership under the motto "People not Profit." In Germany, the war in Ukraine and bans on Russian fossil fuels were in focus.
Meanwhile, officials said humanitarian corridors are being suspended over safety concerns. Face-to-face talks are planned between Ukraine and Russian negotiators in Turkey. Follow DW for the latest.
