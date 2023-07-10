  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
NATO Summit
Migration
War in Ukraine
ConflictsSweden

Swedish PM and Turkey's Erdogan to meet over NATO accession

1 hour ago

Sweden is keen to join the alliance, but Erdogan has taken a dim view over Stockholm's attitude to pro-Kurdish groups, but PM Ulf Kristersson is hoping to change the Turkish president's mind.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TedJ
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson
Hungary is also blocking Sweden's NATO pathImage: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson plans to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday in a last-ditch effort to bridge gaps over Stockholm's desire to join NATO.

Last month, Erdogan repeated frustrations with what he says is Sweden's failure to keep its promise to deal with suspected Kurdish militants allegedly "roaming the streets" of Stockholm. Erdogan says this is hindering Swedish hopes of joining NATO.

"Sweden has taken some steps in the right direction," Erdogan's office quoted the Turkish leader as telling US President Joe Biden in a telephone call on Sunday.

But Sweden's decision to allow pro-Kurdish groups to "hold demonstrations freely praising terrorism nullify those steps," Erdogan said.

DW talk to defence analyst Tomas Jermalavicius about the upcoming NATO summit

Hungary also lukewarm to Sweden membership

Erdogan's stance is being supported by Kremlin-friendly Hungarian Prime Minister Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The two countries remain the only NATO members still standing in the way of the unanimous ratification needed for Sweden to become the 32nd member of the US-led bloc.

Hungary has strongly signaled it will follow Erdogan's lead and approve Sweden's membership should Turkey give its green light.

The talks between the leaders of Sweden and Turkey will occur on the eve of NATO's fourth summit to be held since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, comes as NATO tries to fend off any possible divisions, with analysts suggesting the Kremlin is using its ties with Turkey to create a rift among western allies.

The NATO summit looks set to be dominated by how the alliance will see its future relationship with Ukraine, amid repeated calls by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for Kyiv to become a member.

Zelenskyy visits Istanbul, Erdogan backs Ukraine's NATO bid

jsi/jcg (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The Ukrainian and NATO flags

Membership for Ukraine on agenda at NATO talks

Politics6 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Armed men guard a boat that was used to carry migrants on an eastern Libyan beach

Migrants trapped in Libya: 'I'm determined to try again'

Migrants trapped in Libya: 'I'm determined to try again'

PoliticsJuly 9, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Commuters in Gurugram are seen pushing a car through water reaching their hips.

Heavy rains kill more than a dozen people in northern India

Heavy rains kill more than a dozen people in northern India

Catastrophe16 hours ago01:36 min
More from Asia

Germany

Wind turbines behind a coal mine in Germany

How fast is Germany cutting its greenhouse gas emissions?

How fast is Germany cutting its greenhouse gas emissions?

Nature and Environment3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

EU Commissioners Jourova (left) und Reynders present their 2023 rule of law reort in Brussels

Rule of law: EU reprimands Poland and Hungary

Rule of law: EU reprimands Poland and Hungary

Rule of Law22 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Syrian protestor burning a picture of Syria's President Bashar Assad

Syria: More than a decade of torture, murder, disappearances

Syria: More than a decade of torture, murder, disappearances

Politics24 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

China Peking | Finanzministerin der USA Janet Yellen in China

Opinion: China, Janet Yellen and diplomacy, step-by-step

Opinion: China, Janet Yellen and diplomacy, step-by-step

Politics20 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage