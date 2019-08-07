 Swedish man arrested over Danish tax agency explosion | News | DW | 14.08.2019

News

Swedish man arrested over Danish tax agency explosion

A Swedish man has been arrested over an explosion at the Danish Tax Agency headquarters in Denmark. An international arrest warrant for another Swedish citizen has also been issued.

The Danish Tax Agency with broken windows after an explosion (picture-alliance/AP/Ritzau Scanpix/S. Getsson)

Police in Denmark on Wednesday said a 22-year-old Swedish man has been arrested in connection with an explosion that damaged the headquarters of the Danish Tax Agency.

Police said an international arrest warrant has also been issued for a 23-year-old man, also from Sweden.

Copenhagen Police Chief Inspector Joergen Bergen Skov said the arrest was made Tuesday by Swedish police, adding a car believed to have been used in the connection with the blast was seized.

The explosion, which police described as a deliberate "attack," lightly injured one bystander.

Police did not immediately link the August 6 tax agency blast to another one that took place four days later at a nearby police station, but they said industrial explosives were used in both.

No one was injured in the police station explosion.

law/stb (AP, dpa)

