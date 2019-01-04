 Swedish hospital treats suspected Ebola case | News | DW | 04.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Swedish hospital treats suspected Ebola case

A patient in Sweden has been admitted to hospital with a suspected case of the highly infectious Ebola disease. Doctors have placed the man in isolation, but say his condition is currently "stable."

A petri dish

A patient received treatment in isolation at Sweden's Uppsala University hospital on Friday with a suspected case of Ebola, a deadly haemorrhagic disease.

Regional health authorities said test results would probably be received later in the evening, stressing that "other illnesses are entirely possible."

Patient stabilized

Medical director for Uppsala Region Mikael Kohler said that the patient arrived "throwing up blood and had bloody stools," normally a symptom of Ebola. The man's condition is now "serious, but stable," Kohler added.

The case was initially detected at a hospital in the town of Enkoping, where the emergency room was closed down. Staff and others who came into contact with the patient have been isolated and are receiving treatment.

The patient arrived back in Sweden following a trip to Burundi three weeks ago and current symptoms began to appear Friday morning. He wasn't known to have visited an area affected by Ebola.

Sweden currently has one specialized isolation unit with the capacity to treat patients with diseases like Ebola. It is located at Linkoping University Hospital, approximately 200 kilometres (120 miles) southwest of the capital Stockholm.

Read moreEbola virus spreads to babies in DRC outbreak

Infografik Ebola Kongo 2018 EN

Ebola: still no known cure

There is no known cure for Ebola, although infected patients have been known to recover from the disease. Health practitioners usually isolate suspected victims in order to contain the spread and encourage prevention measures, such as regular hand-washing with soap and water.

The disease was first discovered in 1976 when two separate outbreaks were recorded in former Zaire, close to the Ebola River. It originates from the consumption of fruit bat, a delicacy in parts of West Africa.

The virus has claimed the lives of at least 1,200 people since its first recording. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea and external bleeding.

Watch video 02:20
Now live
02:20 mins.

Doctors struggling with Ebola outbreak

rh/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Top ten most dangerous viruses in the world

Bird flu, Ebola and now Zika - there seems to be news on a new dangerous virus almost every day. But so far, experts are saying that Zika itself isn't as bad as HIV, Ebola and these other eight viruses. (26.01.2016)  

'Toxic mix of factors' driving DR Congo Ebola outbreak

Community fear, attacks on health workers and armed groups are hampering a response to DRC's Ebola outbreak. A second wave of the outbreak has now developed in the eastern town of Beni near the border with Uganda. (14.10.2018)  

Ebola virus spreads to babies in DRC outbreak

The WHO has warned of a dangerous development: babies and infants are contracting the deadly Ebola virus. A local conflict has impeded the UN health agency's attempts to quickly deal with the widening outbreak. (23.11.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Doctors struggling with Ebola outbreak  

Related content

Ärztemangel Ghana

World in Progress: Ghana's missing doctors 02.01.2019

Once they have completed their medical degree, many Ghanaian doctors prefer to move to Europe or North America instead of working in a hospital back home. The problem is even worse in the countryside. And the health professionals, politicians and NGOs who are trying to counter the problems caused by the missing doctors face huge challenges.

DRC Präsident Joseph Kabila

President Kabila: Election will go ahead in DR Congo 28.12.2018

Speaking to DW, President Joseph Kabila confirmed the election to determine his successor will take place on Sunday after a one-week delay. However, residents of some Ebola-affected areas will have to wait until March.

Symbolbild EU-Erweiterung

Inside Europe 22.11.2018 23.11.2018

The OPCW to name and shame those behind chemical weapons attacks - The growing rift between Italy and the EU – Italy's divisive debate on divorce - The Czech Republic's same-sex marriage debate – The AfD introduces a controversial online platform for kids - Former prime minister of Macedonia claims asylum in Hungary – Separating church and state in Greece - We try out Sweden's new McVegan burger.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 