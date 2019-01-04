Swedish hospital treats suspected Ebola case

A patient received treatment in isolation at Sweden's Uppsala University hospital on Friday with a suspected case of Ebola, a deadly haemorrhagic disease.

Regional health authorities said test results would probably be received later in the evening, stressing that "other illnesses are entirely possible."

Patient stabilized

Medical director for Uppsala Region Mikael Kohler said that the patient arrived "throwing up blood and had bloody stools," normally a symptom of Ebola. The man's condition is now "serious, but stable," Kohler added.

The case was initially detected at a hospital in the town of Enkoping, where the emergency room was closed down. Staff and others who came into contact with the patient have been isolated and are receiving treatment.

The patient arrived back in Sweden following a trip to Burundi three weeks ago and current symptoms began to appear Friday morning. He wasn't known to have visited an area affected by Ebola.

Sweden currently has one specialized isolation unit with the capacity to treat patients with diseases like Ebola. It is located at Linkoping University Hospital, approximately 200 kilometres (120 miles) southwest of the capital Stockholm.

Ebola: still no known cure

There is no known cure for Ebola, although infected patients have been known to recover from the disease. Health practitioners usually isolate suspected victims in order to contain the spread and encourage prevention measures, such as regular hand-washing with soap and water.

The disease was first discovered in 1976 when two separate outbreaks were recorded in former Zaire, close to the Ebola River. It originates from the consumption of fruit bat, a delicacy in parts of West Africa.

The virus has claimed the lives of at least 1,200 people since its first recording. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea and external bleeding.

