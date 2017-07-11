Swedish, Finnish PMs attend German Cabinet meeting with NATO decision near

The German Cabinet is kicking off a two-day meeting at Meseberg Palace near Berlin on Tuesday where it is to discuss the course to take in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The meeting is to be attended by Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson und her Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin.

Both Sweden and Finland are debating whether to become members of NATO in what would be a major policy shift for the Nordic countries in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at the start of the meeting, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the two countries "close partners and important members of the European Union."

He said the meeting would discuss Germany's future economic course amid a myriad of challenges, including that of the Russian invasion and climate change, in consultation with scientists and economists.

Why are the Swedish and Finnish premiers invited?

Owing to their proximity to Russia, Sweden and Finland both feel directly threatened by Moscow's attack on Ukraine, fearing that the Kremlin's territorial ambitions could extend throughout the Baltic region. Finland in particular shares a 1,300-km (810-mile) border with the Russian Federation and fought the Soviet Union during World War II, losing territory after the conflict.

Their geographical location makes the two EU countries major stakeholders in the conflict in Ukraine.

The fear of Russian aggression has led to a surge in support in both countries for membership of NATO, of which other Nordic countries — Norway, Denmark and Iceland — are already members. Germany is also a NATO member.

Andersson and Marin are special guests at the Cabinet meeting

The Finnish newspaper Iltalehti reported on Sunday that Helsinki would decide to apply for NATO membership on May 12. It cited Finnish government sources as the basis for its report.

If Finland does apply to join, Sweden is likely to make the same move to avoid being the only Nordic outsider. Surveys have shown that a majority of Swedes are now in favor of joining the alliance in a surge of support provoked by the Russian attack on Ukraine.

What else is the meeting to discuss?

The government says the meeting will also discuss "the German economic model with a view to the challenges of the global economy."

The Cabinet has invited top economic experts to attend the meeting.

Economics Minister Robert Habeck is facing many challenges in his new position

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has created a number of challenges for the German economy, notably regarding imports of cheap Russian fuel that have long driven economic growth.

Germany has come under pressure from Ukraine and its allies to embargo Russian energy sources. In a major turnaround, Berlin has now said it is prepared to back a likely EU embargo or partial embargo on Russian oil shipments.

At the end of the meeting on Wednesday, Scholz, Habeck and Finance Minister Christian Lindner are to hold a press conference.

