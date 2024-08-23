Swedes Spot Russian Oil Tankers off Gotland

Swedes Spot Russian Oil Tankers off GotlandAugust 23, 2024
Putin is apparently circumventing Western sanctions by navigating his oil shipments past the Swedish island of Gotland. Residents feel threatened.
Also on Focus on Europe:
Life destroyed at Ukraine’s Kakhovka reservoir
Since Russia blew up the huge reservoir in the Ukrainian border region near Zaporizhzhia, there hasn’t been any water. The huge Kakhovka reservoir was once five times the size of Lake Constance. But today, there is nothing left of it.
Are doner kebabs Turkish or German?
The International Doner Kebab Federation of Istanbul claims that the doner kebab is Turkish wants to have the dish and its ingredients registered as traditional Turkish products by the EU. This worries doner restaurants in Berlin and across Germany.
University of Rostock recruits nurses to Germany
Europe is aging and needs more nurses, but there is a staff shortage. The University of Rostock is tackling the problem by recruiting specialists from Vietnam and India. Now, there are more candidates than jobs.
Is this the end of Swiss cheeses?
Swiss cheesemakers don’t want to spend their summers herding and milking cows in the mountains to make cheese. So Germany is sending dairy workers to help.
