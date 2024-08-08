Sweden: Net emigration for first time in over 50 years

Sweden is set to receive its lowest number of asylum-seekers since 1997, leading to net emigration for the first time in over 50 years. The Ministry of Justice reports more people leaving Sweden than arriving.

The number of people leaving Sweden is set to exceed the number of arrivals in 2024 — for the first time in more than 50 years — the Swedish government announced on Thursday.

"According to the Swedish Migration Agency's forecast, Sweden is set to receive the lowest number of asylum-seekers since 1997, and for the first time in over 50 years, Sweden has net emigration," the Swedish Ministry of Justice posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Number of asylum applications is at a 'historically low level'

Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard told reporters that from January to May this year, around 5,700 more people left Sweden than immigrated to the country.

"The number of asylum applications is at a historically low level, asylum-related residence permits continue to decline, and for the first time in 50 years Sweden has net emigration," Stenergard said.

"This trend towards sustainable immigration is necessary if we are to strengthen integration and reduce social exclusion," she added.

Crackdown in migration

According to preliminary official figures, immigration fell by 15% year-on-year during the early part of 2024.

Emigration rose by 60% over the same period, from January to May, while asylum applications continued to fall and reached their lowest level since 1997.

In 2023, emigration increased among people born in Iraq, Somalia and Syria. In 2023, net immigration figures for people born in these countries were negative. According to preliminary statistics from Statistics Sweden, Sweden has negative net immigration up to May this year.

Sweden has taken in a large number of migrants since the 1990s, mostly from war-torn areas countries like the former Yugoslavia, the Middle East and Africa.

Since coming to power in October 2022, the Moderate Party, with Ulf Kristersson as prime minister as part of a three-party minority coalition, with backing from the far-right Sweden Democrats, has vowed to crack down on immigration.

jsi/sms (AFP, Swedish government)