Sweden's Gotland draws both tourists, NATO soldiers

SocietySwedenSweden's Gotland draws both tourists, NATO soldiersChristian Blenker07/01/2024July 1, 2024The island of Gotland is a popular tourist destination. But recently, thousands of NATO soldiers were also in the area for a military drill. Gotland's proximity to Russia makes it a strategic spot in the face of Russia's increased aggression.