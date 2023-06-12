Sweden's 'Dad Harmony' become pop sensation

MusicSwedenSweden's 'Dad Harmony' become pop sensationTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoMusicSwedenJessica Saltz12/06/2023December 6, 2023Five fathers have become Sweden's most unlikely new pop stars after a clip of them singing a cappella in a hot tub went viral. Now calling themselves "Dad Harmony," they're busy balancing working lives and fatherhood with growing international fame. https://p.dw.com/p/4ZrKIAdvertisement