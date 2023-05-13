Sweden wins Eurovision Song Contest 2023

Air raid sirens wailed across Ukraine as the contest got underway.
Ukrainian media reported that the home town of Ukraine's Eurovision entry Tvorchi, was struck.
"Turnopil... was bombed by Russia while we sang on the Eurovision stage about our steel hearts, indomitability and will," the band said on Instagram. "Europe, unite against evil for the sake of peace!"
The Princess of Wales, Kate, made a surprise appearance playing on video in the opening statement as well.
Austria's Teya & Salena then performed "Who The Hell is Edgar?", a pounding track inspired by the 19th century writer Edgar Allan Poe.
The annual cultural contest, has become increasingly popular outside of Europe.
In the build up to the event, Loreen, who won Eurovision in 2012, was the bookmakers favorite.
Finland was another favorite as well, with Kaarija’s pop-metal party tune "Cha Cha Cha" having been a crowd-pleaser in the semifinals.
Canadian singer La Zarra, competing for France, was also highly ranked for her song, "Evidemment."
The country that wins the contest typically hosts the competition the following year, but given the war in Ukraine, the UK, last year's runners-up, is hosting this year's contest in Liverpool.
26 countries competed
Bands and performers from 26 countries took the stage in Liverpool in the UK.