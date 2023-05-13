Sweden wins Eurovision Song Contest 2023

Swedish singer Loreen has been crowned Europe's best pop act at the Eurovision Song Contest, beating musicians from 25 countries.

The final of the Eurovision Song Contest saw Sweden's Loreen win the popular music competition in Liverpool late on Saturday night.

Britain hosted on behalf of Ukraine, which was crowned winner last year but could not host the event due to Russia's ongoing invasion.

The grand final kicked off Saturday night, with last year's winner, Ukrainian folk-rap band Kalush Orchestra, opening the show in Liverpool.

What happened during this year's contest?

Air raid sirens wailed across Ukraine as the contest got underway.

Ukrainian media reported that Ternopil, the home town of Ukraine's Eurovision entry Tvorchi was struck.

The Princess of Wales, Kate, made a surprise appearance playing on video in the opening statement as well.

Austria's Teya & Salena then performed "Who The Hell is Edgar?", a pounding track inspired by the 19th century writer Edgar Allan Poe.

The annual cultural contest, has become increasingly popular outside of Europe.

In the build up to the event, Loreen, who won Eurovision in 2012, was the bookmakers favorite.

Finland was another favorite as well, with Kaarija’s pop-metal party tune "Cha Cha Cha" having been a crowd-pleaser in the semifinals.

Canadian singer La Zarra, competing for France, was also highly ranked for her song, "Evidemment."

The country that wins the contest typically hosts the competition the following year, but given the war in Ukraine, the UK, last year's runners-up, is hosting this year's contest in Liverpool.

26 countries to outdo each other

Bands and performers from 26 countries took the stage tonight in Liverpool in the UK.

These include 20 countries that were selected on two separate semifinals hosted earlier this week.

The six others are the "Big Five" — France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK — that are the top financial contributors to the contest and advance to the finals directly.

Ukraine, as last year's winner, qualified for the finals automatically too. UK organizers vowed to make it a celebration of Ukrainian spirit and culture.

Ukrainian duo hopes to repeat Eurovision win To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

What happened in the finale?

Each competing act must sing live and stick to a three-minute limit, but is otherwise free to create its own staging.

They use elaborate choreography and flashy pyrotechnics to gain votes, which, in turn, gives them points to win the competition.

The voting process is somewhat complicated, involving juries in separate countries as well as a separate vote by the public.

The European contest has launched bands and artists that have gone onto become superstars in their own right, including Abba and Celine Dion.

kb,rm/dj (AP, DW sources)