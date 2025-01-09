Sweden to purchase 44 German Leopard tanks

In a significant move to bolster its security, Sweden, the newest NATO member, is set to invest over €1.91 billion in acquiring new tanks and refurbishing its existing fleet.

Sweden will buy 44 new German Leopard 2 A8 battle tanks as they aim to modernize their existing military arsenal.

Defense Minister, Pal Jonson, said Stockholm expects to spend about 22 billion kronor (€1.91 billion, $1.97 billion) to enhance its defense capabilities.

The Swedish defense agency FMV signed an agreement with the German-French arms company KNDS. Deliveries are slated to begin in 2028 and tentatively last until 2031.

Of the new acquisitions, 10 will replace tanks donated by Sweden to Ukraine. In addition to these new purchases, a further 66 Leopard 2 tanks will also be renovated.

This is the most expensive upgrade of the military fleet since many of the tanks were bought in the early 2000s.

Concerns over security in EU prompted decision

Jonson, said the country, a new NATO member, is embarking on its largest defense rearmament since the 1950s, citing a "deteriorating security situation."

Sweden will possess 154 modern tanks by the end of 2031.

In addition, the government has sanctioned the renovation of 90 existing combat vehicles by the Armed Forces.

Sweden, which had been militarily non-aligned for several years, applied for NATO membership alongside neighboring Finland followingRussia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Both countries joined the Western military alliance in March last year.

km/lo (dpa, DW Source)