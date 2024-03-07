Sweden to become NATO member as PM Kristersson visits US

The White House has confirmed that Sweden will become a member of the western military alliance on Thursday. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is in Washington to formalize the process.

After two centuries of neutrality and two years of diplomacy, Sweden will officially become the 32nd member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Thursday, both a White House briefing and the Swedish government have confirmed.

"Sweden is formally joining the NATO Alliance on March 7, 2024," read the briefing.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will join First Lady Jill Biden in the viewing box for US President Joe Biden's 2024 State of the Union address in Washington, it also said.

Sweden's NATO accession will come into effect immediately once it deposits the formal documentation, which Kristersson will do in an official ceremony with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken later on Thursday, the Swedish government confirmed.

"Sweden is a strong democracy with a highly capable military that shares our values and vision for the world," read the White House briefing. "Having Sweden as a NATO Ally will make the United States and our Allies even safer."

The Swedish flag is then expected to be hoisted at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Monday.

Sweden ends two centuries of non-alignment

While already militarily intertwined with the United States and members of the European Union, Sweden has not been involved in a war since the Napoleonic conflicts of the early 19th century, remaining neutral in both world wars in the 20th century.

However, in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Sweden joined Nordic neighbors Finland in applying for membership in NATO.

While Finland, which shares a 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) border with Russia, was welcomed into the alliance in April 2023, Sweden's candidacy stalled due to a diplomatic dispute with NATO member Turkey, which demanded that Stockholm clamp down on people in Sweden, often Kurds, deemed militants by Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later demanded action after protesters made use of liberal Swedish laws on freedom of expression to burn copies of the Koran.

Further obstacles were posed by Hungary whose nationalist prime minister Viktor Orban has boasted of his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and been a regular thorn in the side of western efforts to support Ukraine.

NATO exercise: Sweden already involved

NATO's Nordic Response Exercise is currently taking place in northern Sweden, Norway and Finland, involving 20,000 NATO troops from 13 countries, including Swedish marines.

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, a top ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Thursday that the exercise looked like a rehearsal for an armed confrontation with Russia. According to the Interfax news agency, he called it "destabilizing" and said it was "raising tensions."

As a NATO member, Sweden, with its cutting-edge submarines and Gripen fighter jets, will be a crucial link between the Atlantic and the Baltic states.

A recent poll by Swedish broadcaster SR said that most Swedes believe the country made too many sacrifices to join NATO, although more than three-quarters believed NATO would boost the country's security.

Russia said it would adopt unspecified military-techniques and other countermeasures in response to Sweden joining the alliance.

