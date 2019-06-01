 Sweden: Several injured after explosion at apartment buildings in Linkoping | News | DW | 07.06.2019

News

Sweden: Several injured after explosion at apartment buildings in Linkoping

An explosion at two apartment buildings in the Swedish city of Linkoping has left several injured. The blast shattered windows and destroyed balconies.

A firetruck and rescue personnel at the scene of the explosion in Linköping (picture-alliance/TT/J. Gustafsson)

At least 19 people were injured in an explosion that damaged two adjacent apartment buildings in the southern Swedish city of Linkoping on Friday, police said.

The explosion blew out windows and destroyed balconies in the buildings in the central city, about 175 kilometers (108 miles) southwest of Stockholm. One of the buildings had five stories, while the other had four floors.

Police said a bomb squad had been deployed to the area after blast, which occurred shortly after 0700 UTC.

"Many people called in about a very powerful explosion which has led to a large number of windows being blown out," police spokesman Bjorn Oberg said.

"So far we have been able to confirm that there are number of people with light injuries. We have cordoned off a large area, several blocks," he said.

Oberg said he could not say anything about what might have caused the blast. 

Emergency services attend two apartments in Linkoping following an explosion (picture-alliance/TT/J. Gustafsson)

The explosion at two apartments in Linkoping blew out windows and damaged the balconies

Injured taken to hospital

Regional authorities said in a statement that 19 people had sustained minor injuries in the blast and that Linkoping University, as well as other medical facilities in the area, had been called into help care for the injured.

"The hospitals are in this way preparing to receive a larger number of injured should that prove to be necessary," it said.

Several blocks around the area had been cordoned off but that there were no plans to evacuate residents, police said.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known.

law/sms (AP, dpa, Reuters)

