Sweden: Police probe knife attack as possible 'terror crime'

Swedish police are investigating a knife attack that took place Wednesday in the southern town of Vetlanda as a possible "terror crime," authorities said.

Police said at least eight people were injured, but so far no fatalities have been reported.

Earlier, police said they shot and arrested a man in his 20s after he apparently stabbed several people in Vetlanda, about 190 kilometers (118 miles) southeast of Goteborg — Sweden's second largest city.

One suspect is in custody, according to officials.

The motive was not immediately clear.

What we know so far

The assaulter was shot by police

Swedish police say that the condition of those attacked and the perpetrator was not immediately known

Swedish media reported that the attacker used an axe

Police said the situation was under control and that nothing so far indicated additional perpetrators

Swedish PM: 'Heinous acts'

According to Swedish newspaper the Aftonblade, police spokesperson Angelica Israelsson Silfver said ''Some are seriously injured and some are slightly injured, but no one is dead."

Swedish Prime MinisterStefan Lofven slammed the attacks as "heinous acts."

"We confront such heinous acts with the combined force of our society," Lofven told Swedish newsagency TT in a written comment.

