Sweden: Police investigate shooting near 'Israeli target'

Police in Sweden have arrested an individual after a shooting incident near the offices of an Israeli defense contractor in the city of Gothenburg.

Police on Thursday said they were investigating a shooting near an "Israeli target" in Sweden's second city, Gothenburg.

The incident took place near a Swedish office of Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems, where police were seen.

What we know about the incident?

In a statement, police said there were no reports of injuries but did not give details of the target.

A young suspect was detained at the scene and a preliminary investigation regarding attempted murder and an "aggravated weapons crime" has been launched, police added.

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023, there have been several incidents apparently targeting Israeli interests in Sweden.

In June, Swedish police said they had found a "suspected explosive object" outside the same offices of the firm, known for its drone systems.

In February, police found a grenade on the grounds of the Israeli embassy compound. Gunshots were fired around the mission in mid-May, over which arrests were later made.

In the UK in August, seven people were charged over a pro-Palestinian protest at an Elbit building in southern England.

Police said a group of people forced their way into the building, using a vehicle to smash through doors before employees were "seriously assaulted."

More to come...

rc/sms (Reuters, AFP, dpa)