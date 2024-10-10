  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
LebanonUkraineNobel Prize
CrimeSweden

Sweden: Police investigate shooting near 'Israeli target'

October 10, 2024

Police in Sweden have arrested an individual after a shooting incident near the offices of an Israeli defense contractor in the city of Gothenburg.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lcDI
Police near the scene of the shooting
A young suspect was apprehended at the scene and a preliminary investigation launchedImage: Adam Ihse/TT/picture alliance

Police on Thursday said they were investigating a shooting near an "Israeli target" in Sweden's second city, Gothenburg.

The incident took place near a Swedish office of Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems, where police were seen.

What we know about the incident?

In a statement, police said there were no reports of injuries but did not give details of the target.

A young suspect was detained at the scene and a preliminary investigation regarding attempted murder and an "aggravated weapons crime" has been launched, police added.

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023, there have been several incidents apparently targeting Israeli interests in Sweden.

In June, Swedish police said they had found a "suspected explosive object" outside the same offices of the firm, known for its drone systems.

In February, police found a grenade on the grounds of the Israeli embassy compound. Gunshots were fired around the mission in mid-May, over which arrests were later made.

In the UK in August, seven people were charged over a pro-Palestinian protest at an Elbit building in southern England.

Police said a group of people forced their way into the building, using a vehicle to smash through doors before employees were "seriously assaulted."

More to come...

rc/sms (Reuters, AFP, dpa)