Sweden: Police investigate shooting near 'Israeli target'

Police on Thursday said they were investigating a shooting near an "Israeli target" in Sweden's second city, Gothenburg.

The incident took place near a Swedish office of Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems, where police were seen.

What we know about the incident?

In a statement, police said there were no reports of injuries but did not give details of the target.

A young suspect was detained at the scene and a preliminary investigation regarding attempted murder and an "aggravated weapons crime" has been launched, police added.

The Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported that later in the morning there was an alarm about a suspected dangerous object which was handled by bomb squad officers.

Police cordoned off the area and a large police operation was underway at the scene.

Aftonbladet said the suspect was as young as 13.

String of security incidents

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023, there have been several incidents apparently targeting Israeli interests in Sweden.

In June, Swedish police said they had found a "suspected explosive object" outside the same offices of the firm, known for its drone systems.

In February, police found a grenade on the grounds of the Israeli embassy compound. Gunshots were fired around the mission in mid-May, over which arrests were later made.

Police said a group of people forced their way into the building, using a vehicle to smash through doors before employees were "seriously assaulted."

Police last week said they were stepping up security around Israeli and Jewish interests in response to a second shooting at the Israeli embassy in Stockholm. There were also twin blasts, suspected to have been caused by hand grenades, outside the Israeli embassy in neighboring Denmark.

In the UK in August, seven people were charged over a pro-Palestinian protest at an Elbit building in southern England.

