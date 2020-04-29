Sweden drops probe into 1986 murder of Prime Minister Olof Palme

Prosecutors dropped their investigation into the unsolved murder of former Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, saying that the main suspect in the case is dead. Palme was shot dead in downtown Stockholm in 1986.
Sweden ended its investigation into the murder of Prime Minister Olof Palme on Wednesday after it was revealed that the main suspect in the case is already dead.
Palme was shot dead on February 28, 1986 after leaving a move theater in Stockholm with his wife.
Prosecutors identified the main suspect in the case as Stig Engstrom, a Swede who opposed Palme's leftwing policies.
"Because he is dead, I can't press charges against him, and have therefore decided to close the investigation," the case's chief prosecutor Krister Petersson told reporters, adding that he died in 2000.
Engstrom, also dubbed "the Skandia man" by Swedish media, was questioned as an witness early on into the investigation since he was near the murder scene, but he was deemed to be an unreliable witness by police since he changed his story frequently.
More to follow…
