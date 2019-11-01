Sweden drops Assange rape investigation

Swedish prosecutors announced on Tuesday that they were dropping a probe against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who had been accused by two women of assaulting them in Stockholm in 2010.

Although officials said they believed the womens's claims to be "credible", they have now said that there does not appear to be enough evidence for an indictment. This follows a June decision by a Swedish court that Assange should not be detained.

Wikileaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson wrote on Twitter that public conversation should now focus on the "the belligerent prosecution of the United States and the threat it poses" to free speech.

Assange, 48, is currently serving a 50-week jail sentence in the UK for skipping bail.

