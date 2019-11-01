 Sweden drops Assange rape investigation | News | DW | 19.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Sweden drops Assange rape investigation

Swedish prosecutors have said that though the accusations are "credible", there is not enough evidence to indict the Wikileaks founder.

Julian Assange

Swedish prosecutors announced on Tuesday that they were dropping a probe against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who had been accused by two women of assaulting them in Stockholm in 2010.

Although officials said they believed the womens's claims to be "credible", they have now said that there does not appear to be enough evidence for an indictment. This follows a June decision by a Swedish court that Assange should not be detained.

Wikileaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson wrote on Twitter that public conversation should now focus on the "the belligerent prosecution of the United States and the threat it poses" to free speech.

Assange, 48, is currently serving a 50-week jail sentence in the UK for skipping bail.

More to follow...

es/rt (AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

Swedish court rejects detention request for Julian Assange

The ruling complicates the process for Swedish prosecutors to request the WikiLeaks founder's extradition. Assange's lawyer has called it a "big victory" as his client tries to clear his name over rape accusations. (03.06.2019)  

Related content

Spanien Protest gegen geringe Strafe beim sexuellen Missbrauch in Barcelona

Spain: Court acquits men of gang-raping unconscious fourteen-year-old 01.11.2019

The judges said they couldn't convict the men of sexual assault — Spain's equivalent of rape — because the victim was in an "unconscious state." Women's rights groups have urged authorities to change the law immediately.

London Assange Auslieferungsverfahren verschoben

Spanish security firm spied on Julian Assange for CIA — report 27.09.2019

The London Ecuadorian Embassy's security firm has been accused of spying on Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on behalf of the CIA. The report by newspaper El Pais triggered an investigation by Spain's National Court.

Spanien 15 Jahre Haft für fünf Männer nach Vergewaltigung in Pamplona

Spain: Pamplona 'Wolf Pack' rapists tried for separate sex abuse case in Cordoba 18.11.2019

Four men who were found guilty of raping a teenager at the San Fermin Festival have now been accused of a separate crime. The new trial began with the prosecution alleging the group sexually abused an unconscious woman.

Advertisement